Healthy teenagers suffer and die from coronavirus vaccines – does the CDC even care?

Everest Romney, a 17-year-old Corner Canyon High School basketball player, received a coronavirus (COVID-9) vaccine on April 21. He began experiencing neck pain, fever and severe headaches one day later.

After more than a week of symptoms and being unable to freely move his neck, Romney was diagnosed with two blood clots inside his brain and one on the outside.

Energy at the Cellular LevelHe was released from the intensive care unit (ICU) on May 6, his eyes swollen and his basketball career probably over.

“The hardest thing was I let him get that shot. And he was healthy and well before. But you question it. You can’t help but question it when it all goes wrong,” said Cherie Romney, Everest’s mother.

It could have been worse. Young and healthy people have died after getting inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine. (Related: Texas teen develops Guillain-Barre syndrome weeks after receiving first coronavirus vaccine dose.)

In New Hampshire, a 15-year-old girl died from cardiac arrest on April 6, around four days after getting the second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

A 16-year-old girl in Wisconsin suffered cardiac arrest at home on March 28 and died two days later. She received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on March 19. Also in Wisconsin, a 17-year-old girl died of cardiac arrest on April 10. She received Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on April 2.

In Colorado, a 15-year-old boy received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on April 18. He suffered heart failure and died two days later.

As of Monday, May 10, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) received 4,434 reports of death among people who received a COVID-19 vaccine.

During the first four months of 2021, the VAERS database has more reported deaths after receiving COVID-19 vaccines than deaths after receiving all other vaccines combined over the past two decades.

But despite the sharp rise in vaccine deaths, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) insists that “other than rare reports of severe allergic reactions, analysis of VAERS reports has not detected any patterns that would indicate a safety problem with COVID-19 vaccines.”

Law firm exposes corruption at CDC

The law firm Weltchek Mallahan & Weltchek discovered why the CDC seems to be protecting Big Pharma companies. The CDC apparently receives millions from Big Pharma and is also involved with vaccine patents among many other financial benefits.

The CDC Immunization Safety Office is responsible for investigating the safety and effectiveness of all new vaccinations. Once an investigation is considered complete, a recommendation is then made to the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), which then determines whether the new vaccine will be added to the current vaccination schedule.

Members of the ACIP include physicians such as Dr. Paul Offit, who also serves as the chief of infectious diseases at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Offit and other CDC members own numerous patents associated with vaccinations and regularly receive funding for their research work from Big Pharma companies.

The situation creates an obvious conflict of interest as members of the ACIP benefit financially every time a new vaccination is released to the market. Each of the 12 members of the CDC’s ACIP has a significant influence on the health of nearly every member of the American population.

Because they are responsible for adding to and/or altering the national vaccine schedule, it is of critical importance that they remain objective and unbiased before determining whether a new vaccination is appropriate for use, particularly in the bodies of vulnerable young children.

Unfortunately, a significant number of ACIP members receive direct financial returns when more vaccinations are added to the current schedule. Many own vaccination-related patent(s) and/or stock shares of the pharmaceutical companies responsible for supplying new vaccines to the public.

Others receive research grant money, funding for their academic departments or payments for the oversight of vaccine safety trials. (Related: TIMELINE: The CDC’s corrupt history revealed as it pushes mass hysteria to sell dirty vaccines.)

Patents owned by ACIP and other CDC members

The patent for nucleic acid vaccines for the prevention of flavivirus infection is among those owned or shared by members of the CDC and/or the ACIP. The patent comes into play during the manufacturing process of vaccines for yellow fever, Zika virus, dengue, West Nile virus and more.

When pharmaceutical companies need to test aspects of a new vaccine, they may utilize one of the CDC’s patented testing methods, including an artificial lung system for aerosol vaccines and a process that screens new vaccines for human rhinoviruses.

Members of the ACIP own patents on adjuvants used specifically in vaccinations created for premature babies and full-term newborns. Adjuvants are components within vaccinations intended to create an intensified immune reaction.

During the vaccine development process, manufacturers often observe biological samples for specific antibodies. Someone from CDC owns a patent on an assay that facilitates this monitoring system. Key people from the federal agency also own patents on various aspects of quality control for vaccinations utilized by pharmaceutical companies on a large scale once a new vaccine is actively distributed to the public.

In total, 56 individual patents were found to be owned or shared by one or more members of the ACIP or other committees within the CDC.

ACIP members claim they are able to remain unbiased despite the rewards they receive every time a new vaccination is recommended to the public. But there are numerous instances where the vaccines released to the market are later removed after serious side effects are documented.

For example, the rotavirus vaccine was pulled from the market in 1999, a year after its initial approval. In 2001, the House Government Reform Committee found that four out of the eight ACIP members who voted to approve the vaccine had direct financial ties to one or more of the pharmaceutical companies that produced the vaccine for public use.

Similar situations involving many other vaccinations have been independently documented over the course of nearly 20 years.

The vaccination industry generates $30 billion in profit each year. Some of those go to the hands of the very people creating the vaccine schedule. That’s the primary reason why the number of recommended vaccines continues to grow each year despite concerns connecting vaccinations to the increase in autism and a host of other disorders.

Follow Corruption.news for more news and information related to corrupt practices in federal agencies like the CDC.

Nolan Barton 

Sources include:

ABC4.com

TheTruthAboutVaccines.com

LawFirms.com

Supports Healthy Mood and Emotional Wellness

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.