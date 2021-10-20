Healthy teenagers suffer and die from coronavirus vaccines – does the CDC even care?

Everest Romney, a 17-year-old Corner Canyon High School basketball player, received a coronavirus (COVID-9) vaccine on April 21. He began experiencing neck pain, fever and severe headaches one day later.

After more than a week of symptoms and being unable to freely move his neck, Romney was diagnosed with two blood clots inside his brain and one on the outside.

He was released from the intensive care unit (ICU) on May 6, his eyes swollen and his basketball career probably over.

“The hardest thing was I let him get that shot. And he was healthy and well before. But you question it. You can’t help but question it when it all goes wrong,” said Cherie Romney, Everest’s mother.

It could have been worse. Young and healthy people have died after getting inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine. (Related: Texas teen develops Guillain-Barre syndrome weeks after receiving first coronavirus vaccine dose.)

In New Hampshire, a 15-year-old girl died from cardiac arrest on April 6, around four days after getting the second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

A 16-year-old girl in Wisconsin suffered cardiac arrest at home on March 28 and died two days later. She received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on March 19. Also in Wisconsin, a 17-year-old girl died of cardiac arrest on April 10. She received Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on April 2.

In Colorado, a 15-year-old boy received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on April 18. He suffered heart failure and died two days later.

As of Monday, May 10, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) received 4,434 reports of death among people who received a COVID-19 vaccine.

During the first four months of 2021, the VAERS database has more reported deaths after receiving COVID-19 vaccines than deaths after receiving all other vaccines combined over the past two decades.

But despite the sharp rise in vaccine deaths, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) insists that “other than rare reports of severe allergic reactions, analysis of VAERS reports has not detected any patterns that would indicate a safety problem with COVID-19 vaccines.”

Law firm exposes corruption at CDC

The law firm Weltchek Mallahan & Weltchek discovered why the CDC seems to be protecting Big Pharma companies. The CDC apparently receives millions from Big Pharma and is also involved with vaccine patents among many other financial benefits.

The CDC Immunization Safety Office is responsible for investigating the safety and effectiveness of all new vaccinations. Once an investigation is considered complete, a recommendation is then made to the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), which then determines whether the new vaccine will be added to the current vaccination schedule.

Members of the ACIP include physicians such as Dr. Paul Offit, who also serves as the chief of infectious diseases at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Offit and other CDC members own numerous patents associated with vaccinations and regularly receive funding for their research work from Big Pharma companies.

The situation creates an obvious conflict of interest as members of the ACIP benefit financially every time a new vaccination is released to the market. Each of the 12 members of the CDC’s ACIP has a significant influence on the health of nearly every member of the American population.

Because they are responsible for adding to and/or altering the national vaccine schedule, it is of critical importance that they remain objective and unbiased before determining whether a new vaccination is appropriate for use, particularly in the bodies of vulnerable young children.

Unfortunately, a significant number of ACIP members receive direct financial returns when more vaccinations are added to the current schedule. Many own vaccination-related patent(s) and/or stock shares of the pharmaceutical companies responsible for supplying new vaccines to the public.

Others receive research grant money, funding for their academic departments or payments for the oversight of vaccine safety trials. (Related: TIMELINE: The CDC’s corrupt history revealed as it pushes mass hysteria to sell dirty vaccines.)

Patents owned by ACIP and other CDC members

The patent for nucleic acid vaccines for the prevention of flavivirus infection is among those owned or shared by members of the CDC and/or the ACIP. The patent comes into play during the manufacturing process of vaccines for yellow fever, Zika virus, dengue, West Nile virus and more.

When pharmaceutical companies need to test aspects of a new vaccine, they may utilize one of the CDC’s patented testing methods, including an artificial lung system for aerosol vaccines and a process that screens new vaccines for human rhinoviruses.

Members of the ACIP own patents on adjuvants used specifically in vaccinations created for premature babies and full-term newborns. Adjuvants are components within vaccinations intended to create an intensified immune reaction.

During the vaccine development process, manufacturers often observe biological samples for specific antibodies. Someone from CDC owns a patent on an assay that facilitates this monitoring system. Key people from the federal agency also own patents on various aspects of quality control for vaccinations utilized by pharmaceutical companies on a large scale once a new vaccine is actively distributed to the public.

In total, 56 individual patents were found to be owned or shared by one or more members of the ACIP or other committees within the CDC.

ACIP members claim they are able to remain unbiased despite the rewards they receive every time a new vaccination is recommended to the public. But there are numerous instances where the vaccines released to the market are later removed after serious side effects are documented.

For example, the rotavirus vaccine was pulled from the market in 1999, a year after its initial approval. In 2001, the House Government Reform Committee found that four out of the eight ACIP members who voted to approve the vaccine had direct financial ties to one or more of the pharmaceutical companies that produced the vaccine for public use.

Similar situations involving many other vaccinations have been independently documented over the course of nearly 20 years.

The vaccination industry generates $30 billion in profit each year. Some of those go to the hands of the very people creating the vaccine schedule. That’s the primary reason why the number of recommended vaccines continues to grow each year despite concerns connecting vaccinations to the increase in autism and a host of other disorders.

Follow Corruption.news for more news and information related to corrupt practices in federal agencies like the CDC.

