Hashtag #EmptyShelvesJoe goes viral as Americans rage over broken supply chain under Biden

America is running out of everything under fake “president” Joe Biden, and Americans are starting to make their voices heard about it.

The hashtag #EmptyShelvesJoe is going viral on Twitter as Americans tweet in rage and frustration over the ongoing supply chain issues that are leaving many store shelves completely bare.

Things have degraded so much that corporate giants like Walmart and Costco are now chartering their own ships while limiting sales of toilet paper and other consumer goods just like they did at the start of the plandemic.

In order to not miss Christmas, some corporate CEOs are pushing the public to buy their gifts really early this year. This will ensure that high-level executives get their bonuses, all else be damned.

Unsure as to what else they can do about it, Americans everywhere are tweeting photos and videos of the retail carnage whenever and wherever they encounter it, along with the #EmptyShelvesJoe hashtag.

Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg went off on paternity leave with his “husband,” allowing America to burn

Earlier in the week, China Joe acknowledged that there are problems off the coast near the Port of Los Angeles, North America’s busiest container terminal, where dozens of shipping tankers are waiting to port.

It was also announced that 24-hour operations would begin at the port to help ease the bottleneck and bring things back up to speed. This round-the-clock scheme began on Thursday.

Republicans remain critical of the Biden regime, which they say had months to do something about this but instead did nothing. Meanwhile, Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has been off on paternity leave for several months after announcing that he and his husband adopted twins.

Buttigieg is reportedly back on duty now, though, at least in a “reduced capacity” where he will still “continue to take some time over the coming weeks to support his husband and take care of his new children,” a Department of Transportation spokesman indicated.

“With the holidays coming up, you might be wondering if gifts you plan to buy will arrive on time?” Biden read to America from a teleprompter.

“I know you’re hearing a lot about something called supply chains and how hard it is to get a range of things from a toaster to sneakers to bicycles to bedroom furniture.”

In her own statement to the press, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki whined to reporters about how the Biden regime is “not the postal service or UPS or FedEx,” the implication being that this is all their fault and not Biden’s.

“We cannot guarantee. What we can do is use every lever at the federal government’s disposal to reduce delays, to ensure that we are addressing bottlenecks in the system, including ports and the need for them to be open longer hours.”

According to Senate Transportation Committee member Cynthia Lummis, the Biden regime “seems more focused on pushing Congress to massively expand the federal bureaucracy rather than using their existing authorities to help American businesses and consumers get back to normal.”

Others, including Rep. Kevin Brady of the Ways and Means Committee, agree. Brady told the media that the Biden regime’s response, as pathetic as it is, is “months late and more than a dollar short,” adding that the White House remains in total “denial” about the fact that there are disastrous supply chain problems that are destroying the viability of the country.

The latest news about the collapse of America under Biden can be found at Collapse.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

DailyMail.co.uk

DrEddyMD.com

