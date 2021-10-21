203,000 members of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Union (SMART) stand strong against forced covid “vaccination”

Nearly a quarter of a million workers who belong to one of the North America’s most dynamic and diverse unions are just saying no to mandatory Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccination.”

In a letter to the Union Pacific Company, International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers (SMART) general chairman Roy Davis expressed strong disapproval with the company’s “unilateral” requirement that all workers get jabbed for the Fauci Flu.

“We understand that OSHA has issued a Federal requirement (September 24, 2021), but Carrier has created new working conditions without negotiations with the Organization,” the letter reads.

“We also recognize the seriousness of the pandemic, but such does not permit Carrier to institute an arbitrary policy, which will have a sweeping effect on the current working conditions and Union Pacific Railroad, rather than negotiate an agreement.”

The letter goes on to explain that according to Section 6 bargaining requirements, Union Pacific is required to maintain the status quo, not to arbitrarily impose a “sweeping change to the current working conditions” that do “not meet the standards as contained in the Railway Labor Act.”

“The Act mandates that ‘Carriers and representatives of the employees shall give at least thirty days’ written notice of an intended change in agreements affecting rates of pay, rules, or working conditions, and the time and place for the beginning of conference between the representatives of the parties interested in such intended changes shall be agreed upon within ten days after the receipt of said notice, and said time shall be within the thirty days provided in the notice.’”

SMART petitions to sue Union Pacific Railroad for trying to mandate covid jabs

Until Union Pacific agrees to meet with SMART to negotiate in good faith about all this, the union says it remains “vehemently opposed” to any change to working conditions, including Chinese Virus injection mandates.

Union Pacific has no legal or rightful authority to act in this manner, SMART says, and given how serious this is, the union is asking for a written response from the railroad immediately.

SMART actually sent a second letter to Union Pacific that same day expressing “grave concern” about the mandate and requesting “immediate court action” to address it.

“We adamantly believe that the terms of a vaccine mandate must be negotiated, so as to protect the membership,” this second letter reads.

“The fact that Union Pacific made no good faith effort to negotiate with the Organization in this manner constitutes a failure to make and maintain Agreements concerning rules and working conditions, and we view Carrier’s recent actions as an attempt to exert an illegal change in working conditions.”

Since more than 203,000 people are represented by SMART, this pushback against Union Pacific is a big deal. It piggybacks on a move by union employees of Boeing who have begun staging “sickout” protest days every Friday against the company for trying to force them to get injected for Chinese Germs.

“I have a feeling this is exactly what they want,” wrote one skeptical commenter at The Gateway Pundit. “Stop the supply chain and then the country will be ripe for invasion.”

Another agreed, noting that the “elites” do not depend on the infrastructure of society to survive – all of that is for us to survive. And since we are the ones they want to cull, the supply chain issues caused by strikes will only create further shortages by design.

The latest news about Fauci Flu shot fascism can be found at Fascism.news.

