Poll: 1 in 5 Americans believe the coronavirus pandemic will never end

A YouGov-The Economist poll released on Wednesday, Oct. 13, revealed that less than half of Americans believe that the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will be over by the end of 2022 while more than 20 percent are worried that the pandemic will never end.

The poll was conducted from Oct. 9 to 12 and involved 1,500 respondents, 1,266 of which are registered voters. The survey has been carried out via web-based interviews.

The October survey results have increased compared to the results from a previous poll held in August where 35 percent and 21 percent of respondents commented on the pandemic ending and not ending, respectively.

In the October poll, 27 percent of the respondents say the pandemic would end sometime in 2022; five percent thought the pandemic would end by the end of this year; and eight percent considered the pandemic already over. (Related: Del Bigtree tells Mike Adams: The only way the pandemic can end now is through natural infection – Brighteon.TV.)

Surprisingly, people who voted for President Joe Biden are more pessimistic in the poll. At least 50 percent of Biden voters say the pandemic will not end until after 2022. On the other hand, only 29 percent of former President Donald Trump’s voters thought the same.

Fauci wants to force more people into getting vaccinated

Vaccination rates in the country have slowed in recent months, likely due to fear caused by the many reports of coronavirus vaccine injuries and deaths. To date, only 56 percent of the population are fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

Back in August, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Anthony Fauci said that America could start to see a “degree of normality” by spring if more people were strong-armed into getting vaccinated.

In an interview with Anderson Cooper, Fauci calls the coronavirus a “very wily virus.” He suggests that the more people practiced their right to choose not to get vaccinated, the longer the pandemic “could linger on, leading to the development of another variant which could complicate things.”

Fauci does not specify what percentage of the U.S. population needs to be vaccinated to reach that threshold. Before the emergence of delta variant, the estimate for herd immunity is believed to be 75 to 85 percent.

According to Dr. Ali Mokdad, professor of Epidemiology at the University of Washington, current estimates for herd immunity “are about 85 percent, which means that almost all eligible for the vaccine now need to take it.”

In a separate interview with “State of the Union” host Dana Bash, Fauci says that Halloween is the right time to get vaccinated, playing on the fears of parents who might be worried about their kids going trick or treating.

Fauci encourages people to get vaccinated, claiming that doing so would give people an “extra degree of protection.” He adds that people who choose not to get vaccinated “should use the time to reflect on all the reasons that they should consider doing so.”

When asked how long he expects wearing masks indoors to be the standard, Fauci says it’s difficult to pinpoint an exact date. Fauci says that while “numbers were beginning to go in the right direction,” he still wants to see more people getting the vaccine before he could support the easing of draconian lockdowns and mandates in the country.

Go to Pandemic.news to learn more about how the government is handling the coronavirus.

Zoey Sky 

