Canadians will be required to present COVID vaccine passport when traveling by air, sea or train

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Oct. 21 that all citizens of Canada will be required to present a COVID vaccine passport when traveling by air, sea or train beginning October 30. The country’s new COVID vaccine passport system will be used both domestically and internationally.

“We are very confident this proof-of-vaccination certificate that will be federally approved, issued by the provinces with the health information for Canadians, is going to be accepted at destinations worldwide,” Trudeau said at a news conference.

Our Thyroid Health Kit™ provides the essential nutrients you need to support normal, healthy thyroid levels including iodine, selenium, and more.According to the Canadian government, the country’s vaccine passport is a reliable way to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination history while traveling.

“This proof was developed by provinces and territories, with support from the government of Canada,” the government said in a statement. It is a recognized, trusted document that has been shared with our international partners.”

The vaccine passport, a sample of which can be seen on the government’s website, includes the name of the individual, date of birth, the COVID-19 vaccine dose administered and the date of vaccination and a QR code. It can be printed out or downloaded onto a smartphone.

The unveiling of this national vaccine passport comes only a few weeks after the announcement of unprecedented COVID-19 vaccination mandates for federal workers and the ban on travel for unvaccinated individuals.

Trudeau confirmed that the COVID booster shots are in the works, as are the vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11. He emphasized that the government is working “as quickly as possible” on the COVID-19 vaccines for kids, which will be delivered once Health Canada gives its approval. He also assured that Canada will have enough doses to ensure that all eligible children can receive the vaccine.

Vaccination requirements brought into question by advocacy group

All COVID-19 vaccines with emergency use authorization in Canada have been made with cells derived from aborted babies. They have also been associated with severe side effects like blood clots, rashes, miscarriages and health diseases, which is why the advocacy group Justice Center for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) questioned the need for vaccines in the first place.

The group said that the vaccine passports are “an affront to democracy and a violation of the Charter rights of every Canadian.” (Related: Canada is turning into a “COVID Police State,” warns constitutional lawyer.)

JCCF President John Carpay said that the COVID-19 is not like the Spanish flu of 1918 and does not warrant the permanent violation of  Charter rights and freedoms. “The mRNA vaccine, which has not been subjected to any long-term safety testing, does not stop the spread of viruses,” he said.

Carpay also pointed out that since the vaccine does not prevent or reduce the spread of any virus, there is no medical or scientific justification to force its use on anyone, including the Members of Parliament.

This is in connection to the recent announcement of the federal government, saying that they will ban democratically elected Members of the Parliament and staff who have not had their COVID-19 vaccinations. All public servants, including those who are working remotely from home, have until the end of October to get their vaccines. Those who fail to comply will be put on unpaid leaves and will not be eligible for unemployment benefits.

Allison Pejovic, an attorney with the JCCF, said that Trudeau is ignoring studies and data, which clearly show that both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals can catch and spread the COVID-19 virus. Hence, even a plane full of vaccinated people is not 100 percent safe from the virus.

Pejovic also stated that the new measures are “a clear breach of Canadians’ Charter-protected rights.” She noted that the right to freely enter and leave Canada is one of the most fundamental Charter rights.

Some provinces, including Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador have already started using the national standard for a proof-of-vaccination certificate.

Read more COVID-19 updates at Pandemic.news.

Mary Villareal 

Sources include:

LifeSiteNews.com

AlJazeera.com

Politico.com

Aloe Fuzion™ is a powerful aloe vera supplement made from 100% organic inner leaf aloe vera gel. Supports the immune system, skin, and even gut health.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.