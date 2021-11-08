Doomsday bunker business is booming due to growing plandemic rebellion

Atlas Survival Shelters CEO Ron Hubbard put out a video recently in which he warned that there is currently a mad rush among the elite to secure for themselves survival shelters.

The rich and powerful seem to know that something big is coming soon so they are getting prepared now by hoarding as many survival supplies as they can get their hands on before the well runs dry.

Hematrex® is an herbal circulatory system support formula that promotes blood vessel strength and elasticity for healthy blood flow throughout the body.Hubbard speculates that these “elite,” both in the United States and abroad, are anticipating a “rebellion” that will escalate and become more apparent by the end of the year.

Americans especially are outraged over the fake “election” of Joe Biden to the White House. The entire country has been swirling the toilet financially and socially ever since, not to mention the regime’s Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” push.

In part of the video, Hubbard also delves into the conspiracies surrounding Denver International Airport (DIA), which some believe is the planned new North American headquarters for the ruling deep state.

Once the La Palma volcano splits and sends a tidal wave to the East Coast – this is one possible scenario that predicates moving the deep state’s operations out of Washington, D.C. – the stage will be set for relocating everything to Denver.

“Hubbard … confirms for us within the video the existence of the massive Denver International Airport bunker that we’ve heard so much about over the years, warning that it’s not only fully stocked and ready to go but the ‘global elite’ believe they’ll ‘rebuild’ society from that near-central U.S. location following ‘Armageddon,’” reported AllNewsPipeline.

“… what we’re now witnessing in the Fall of 2021 as ‘Joe Biden’s vision for America‘ becomes clear for all to see.”

America is fast becoming Venezuela with empty shelves and grocery posters depicting fake food

By design, the entire supply chain is in shambles. The “elite” know this, which is why they have been buying up farmland, houses and other assets that will become virtually priceless once fake fiat dollars from the Federal Reserve become worthless.

Some are seeing the writing on the wall but many continue to go about their lives as if all is well. Meanwhile, those at the top of the food chain are quietly making preparations for full-on war once the dominoes really start to fall.

We are still in the early stages of this impending doom, but once the big pieces fall it will rapidly pick up speed until there is nothing left. This is when the hidden bunkers being bought up by the “elite” will get put to full use.

“… we should all remember what happened in the Soviet Union right before their collapse, with retailers creating the appearance that everything was fine so empty store shelves don’t spark panic buying that would have strained supplies even more, doing so even right before ‘the walls came tumbling down‘ there,” AllNewsPipeline added.

“Think they’re doing the same thing here with those cardboard cutouts in grocery stores?”

Even those in denial about all this have to admit that America as we currently know it is not nearly as “plentiful” and well-off as it once was. This country is rapidly being reduced to third-world status and most people seem to have their heads in the sand.

Billionaire eugenicist Bill Gates is one such elitist hoarder who has been buying up bunkers, farmland and anything else he can get his murderous hands on before everything goes belly-up.

According to Hubbard, Gates currently has enough food and supplies in his possession to feed half a million people for several years.

The latest news about the collapse of Western society can be found at Collapse.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

AllNewsPipeline.com

DrEddyMD.com

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.