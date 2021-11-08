10 Tips for stockpiling food

Having a well-stocked refrigerator, freezer and pantry is a good idea in the best and worst of times. It can help keep you and your family fed and safe when SHTF.

Ideally, your stockpile should have nutritious foods that fuel your body so you can easily handle emergencies or carry out vital survival tasks. Your stockpile should also have shelf-stable foods so you can stretch out your supply for as long as possible. Here are more tips on stockpiling food: (h/t to DystopianSurvival.com)

1. Stock up on foods you eat on a regular basis

IntraCal™ contains both calcium orotate and magnesium orotate to help support healthy bones, teeth, the nervous system, and even cardiovascular health.Only buy foods you actually eat on a regular basis so you don’t waste money. List down what types of foods you and your family regularly eat and take note of any special dietary restrictions. For perishable items on your list, replace them with non-perishable versions if available. For example, buy powdered milk instead of the usual milk in a jug or carton. If there is no suitable non-perishable substitute for a certain food, cross it off the list.

Once you have a comprehensive list of foods to buy, buy enough of each to last three days at the very least. This means the overall amount of food you buy should be enough to cover your whole family for three days.

2. Stock up on foods you actually eat

Only buy foods that you will actually eat. If you don’t want to eat a certain food now, chances are you won’t want to eat it later as well. Buying foods you don’t like can unnecessarily take up space in your stockpile.

3. Stock up on ingredients

You can’t and shouldn’t live off of canned foods and dried meats forever, so stock up on ingredients. Take note of the dishes you serve on a regular basis and list down their ingredients. Versatile ones to add to your stockpile include herbs, spices, tomato paste, canned mushrooms and chicken or vegetable stock.

4. Stock up on tea and coffee

Tea and coffee will be hard to come by during tough times. Both are typically hit hard by inflation as well. If you or your family are avid tea or coffee drinkers, stock up on tea bags and coffee beans or grounds.

5. Stock up on potable water

Water will be one of the first few utilities to go when SHTF. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends storing at least one gallon of water per day for each member of your household. If possible, create a two-week supply of potable water. Don’t forget to store extra potable water if you have pets.

6. Stock up on foods that don’t require cooking

Don’t dismiss the possibility of being without electricity or gas in the event of a major disaster. Stock up on foods that don’t require cooking, such as peanut butter, crackers and canned meats, fish and fruits. You can eat these foods on their own or use them in no-cook recipes to make filling dishes.

7. Don’t stock up on foods that need to be chilled or frozen

If the power goes out, frozen and refrigerated foods will be the first foods to spoil, so don’t include them in your stockpile. It would be better to stock up on non-perishable alternatives, such as dried meats and canned fish.

8. Store foods properly

Improperly stored foods will go bad quickly, even if they’re supposed to be non-perishable or shelf-stable. Keep canned goods in a cool, dry place. Dry foods, such as rice, pasta and beans, should be kept in airtight containers in a cool, dry place as well.

9. Don’t rely on expiration or best-by dates

Many shelf-stable foods, such as canned foods, typically have “best-by” and “use-by” dates. The best-by date indicates the recommended time to use the product for the best flavor and quality, while the use-by date indicates the final day that the product will be at its peak flavor and quality. After this date, the product’s flavor and quality will begin to deteriorate but the product itself will remain edible.

In most cases, eating food after either of these dates just means a decline in quality. When in doubt, use your senses to determine whether or not the food has gone bad. Signs of mold, a foul odor, an “off” texture and bloated or leaking cans are all red flags. Discard any product that exhibits any of these signs.

10. Build your stockpile slowly

Unless you have hundreds or thousands of dollars to burn, don’t try to build your stockpile in one go. A good strategy would be to buy extra food items for your stockpile whenever you go to the grocery. That way, you can build a decent stockpile without having to blow your grocery budget. (Related: 8 Must-have foods for your survival stockpile.)

Go to Survival.news to learn more about what to include in your survival food stockpile.

Divina Ramirez 

Sources include:

DystopianSurvival.com

SpoonUniversity.com

Allertrex® is a natural respiratory support product that harnesses the strength of powerful herbs and essential oils for effective lung and sinus cleansing.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.