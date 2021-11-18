Oklahoma National Guard says NO to Biden vaccine mandate, Pentagon promises retaliation

Gov. Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma has replaced Army Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson with Army Brig. Gen. Thomas Mancino, and now the state’s National Guard no longer has to get “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

Global Healing Center's Selenium supplement is plant-derived, highly bioavailable, and made from 100% organic materials to support your body naturally.Following the Biden regime’s edict requiring all military servicemen to take the DNA-modifying jab, Gov. Stitt went to work replacing Thompson, a jab advocate, with Mancino, who immediately issued an order halting the Oklahoma Army and Air National Guard’s “mandatory” injection policy.

According to reports, the Oklahoma National Guard “rescinded” the Pentagon’s requirement less than 24 hours after Mancino took over Thompson’s post. This saved thousands of servicemen from being forced to roll up their sleeves for the series of toxic spike protein injections.

“No Oklahoma Guardsman will be required to take the COVID-19 Vaccine,” reads a memo that was issued by Mancino as his first order of business.

That memo went on to explain that the Oklahoma National Guard responds to Gov. Stitt, not to Biden or any other usurper in Washington, D.C., who is demanding that supposedly free Americans damage their DNA and immune systems with Big Pharma drugs.

“No negative administrative or legal action will be taken against Guardsmen who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine,” Mancino’s memo went on to clarify.

Thompson says he was let go via tweet

FOX 25‘s Dan Snyder spoke to Thompson, who suggested that he was removed from his post and replaced by Mancino via Twitter. He respectfully referred the reporter to Gov. Stitt for any further questions.

As for the Pentagon’s response to all this, the deep state entity indicated that it plans to respond “appropriately,” whatever that means, to the Oklahoma National Guard going its own way under the leadership of Gov. Stitt as opposed to fake “president” Joe Biden.

“We are aware of the memo issued by the Oklahoma Adjutant General regarding COVID vaccination for Guardsmen and the governor’s letter requesting exemption,” said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby in a statement to Axios. “We will respond to the governor appropriately.”

“That said, Secretary Austin believes that a vaccinated force is a more ready force. That is why he has ordered mandatory vaccines for the total force, and that includes our National Guard, who contribute significantly to national missions at home and abroad.”

Mancino was already slated to replace Thompson come Jan. 15, 2022. That date was changed out of apparent urgency, seeing as how the deadline for Guardmen to take the clot shot was set for November.

Before Mancino was officially appointed, Gov. Stitt announced that the mandate was not going to be enforced regardless. Some 10 percent of the state’s troops have refused the injections, and Gov. Stitt called it “irresponsible” for anyone to try to force them to take the shots against their will.

The Stitt Administration did its homework and is confident that it has full legal authority to defy Biden’s mandate. The only way Oklahoma would “forfeit” any of its federal funding for failing to comply with Title 32 would be if the Guard ignored “the lawful order of the dually elected civilian authority, i.e. The Governor of Oklahoma,” explained Charlie Hannema to the Army Times.

“This is where the difference between Title 32 and Title 10 becomes a real issue,” added National Guard Bureau spokesman Air Force Maj. Matthew Murphy in a statement to Stars & Stripes.

“In most instances, the guardsmen are in their Title 32 capacity, which means they’re on state duty. In order to be federalized, they have to be on Title 10.”

The latest news about the growing mass resistance against the Biden regime’s Chinese Virus tyranny can be found at Resist.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

ZeroHedge.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.