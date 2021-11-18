Oklahoma National Guard says NO to Biden vaccine mandate, Pentagon promises retaliation

Gov. Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma has replaced Army Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson with Army Brig. Gen. Thomas Mancino, and now the state’s National Guard no longer has to get “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

Following the Biden regime’s edict requiring all military servicemen to take the DNA-modifying jab, Gov. Stitt went to work replacing Thompson, a jab advocate, with Mancino, who immediately issued an order halting the Oklahoma Army and Air National Guard’s “mandatory” injection policy.

According to reports, the Oklahoma National Guard “rescinded” the Pentagon’s requirement less than 24 hours after Mancino took over Thompson’s post. This saved thousands of servicemen from being forced to roll up their sleeves for the series of toxic spike protein injections.

“No Oklahoma Guardsman will be required to take the COVID-19 Vaccine,” reads a memo that was issued by Mancino as his first order of business.

That memo went on to explain that the Oklahoma National Guard responds to Gov. Stitt, not to Biden or any other usurper in Washington, D.C., who is demanding that supposedly free Americans damage their DNA and immune systems with Big Pharma drugs.

“No negative administrative or legal action will be taken against Guardsmen who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine,” Mancino’s memo went on to clarify.

Thompson says he was let go via tweet

FOX 25‘s Dan Snyder spoke to Thompson, who suggested that he was removed from his post and replaced by Mancino via Twitter. He respectfully referred the reporter to Gov. Stitt for any further questions.

As for the Pentagon’s response to all this, the deep state entity indicated that it plans to respond “appropriately,” whatever that means, to the Oklahoma National Guard going its own way under the leadership of Gov. Stitt as opposed to fake “president” Joe Biden.

“We are aware of the memo issued by the Oklahoma Adjutant General regarding COVID vaccination for Guardsmen and the governor’s letter requesting exemption,” said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby in a statement to Axios. “We will respond to the governor appropriately.”

“That said, Secretary Austin believes that a vaccinated force is a more ready force. That is why he has ordered mandatory vaccines for the total force, and that includes our National Guard, who contribute significantly to national missions at home and abroad.”

Mancino was already slated to replace Thompson come Jan. 15, 2022. That date was changed out of apparent urgency, seeing as how the deadline for Guardmen to take the clot shot was set for November.

Before Mancino was officially appointed, Gov. Stitt announced that the mandate was not going to be enforced regardless. Some 10 percent of the state’s troops have refused the injections, and Gov. Stitt called it “irresponsible” for anyone to try to force them to take the shots against their will.

The Stitt Administration did its homework and is confident that it has full legal authority to defy Biden’s mandate. The only way Oklahoma would “forfeit” any of its federal funding for failing to comply with Title 32 would be if the Guard ignored “the lawful order of the dually elected civilian authority, i.e. The Governor of Oklahoma,” explained Charlie Hannema to the Army Times.

“This is where the difference between Title 32 and Title 10 becomes a real issue,” added National Guard Bureau spokesman Air Force Maj. Matthew Murphy in a statement to Stars & Stripes.

“In most instances, the guardsmen are in their Title 32 capacity, which means they’re on state duty. In order to be federalized, they have to be on Title 10.”

The latest news about the growing mass resistance against the Biden regime’s Chinese Virus tyranny can be found at Resist.news.

