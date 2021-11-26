American government poised to unleash “Angel of Death” smallpox bioweapon to create perpetual crisis

Billionaire eugenicist Bill Gates is already signaling the arrival of his next plandemic, which appears to involve the intentional release of a smallpox bioweapon.

O2-Zap® ozonated olive oil is loaded with oxygen and ozone to help promote healthy skin. May help with eczema, acne, wrinkles, swelling and irritation.The mainstream media has been littered as of late with stories about mysterious smallpox “vials” and other things related to smallpox. We also reported about eight years ago that the federal government was stockpiling smallpox “vaccines” for some reason.

Just the other day, a worker at a laboratory outside of Philadelphia supposedly stumbled upon about 15 vials of smallpox … something inside of a refrigerator. The FBI and other federal agencies reportedly intervened and are conducting an “investigation.”

Then, the Daily Mail (U.K.) reported on a warning from Gates, who claims that “terrorists” (himself?) are planning to unleash a smallpox bioweapon. This, according to Gates, requires that governments spend billions of dollars to “prevent future pandemics.”

It just so happens that Gates addressed all of this at his “Event 201” initiative, which conveniently occurred right before the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) was first announced by the mainstream media.

This plandemic exercise, which occurred in October 2019, laid the groundwork for the Chinese Virus. Now, Gates is laying the groundwork for a smallpox plandemic, which we speculate will soon go viral (pun intended).

Biden bought millions of dollars’ worth of smallpox drugs back in September – WHY?

For years, we were told by the government and the media that smallpox was eradicated. This supposedly occurred back in 1980. Now, however, it is making a resurgence in the headlines, at least, and will probably soon emerge in humans.

Back in September, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) under Joe Biden arranged for the delivery of $112.5 million worth of a drug called TPOXX, which just so happens to be a pharmaceutical medication designed to treat smallpox.

Why was this order placed? Does the Biden regime know something that the rest of us do not? Is smallpox soon to become the next plandemic? Will they call it Smallpox-21?

“… while there is a chance that these three stories that might seem unrelated actually are ‘unrelated’ to each other after-all, there’s also the chance that the three stories are sewn together like a perfectly stitched ‘conspiracy,’ one used to further crack down upon the free people of the planet,” warns All News Pipeline, referring to individual stories about the smallpox vials, Gates’ smallpox bioweapon warning, and the HHS purchase of TPOXX.

What many are wondering is how did “mystery” vials appear in Philadelphia when there are only two labs in the entire world that have been authorized to store smallpox samples?

This Philadelphia lab, by the way, is owned by none other than Merck & Co. Does this mean that Merck is developing some kind of drug concoction to be strategically released just after the smallpox bioweapon is released?

Gates has also recently spoke about “germ games,” which he likened to “war games” used by militaries during conflicts. Is the deep state planning to soon unleash a biological war against the people?

“… while the flu or common cold being ‘eradicated’ (as Gates put it) would be great, these ‘germ-games’ Gates speaks of sound like false flag exercises to push ‘germs’ out into the world, and coming at a time when we know that the globalists need (in their insane minds) to ‘eradicate’ a large portion of the world’s population,” All News Pipeline further reports.

Smallpox, in case you are unfamiliar with it, is said to be “a contagious, disfiguring and often deadly disease that has affected humans for thousands of years.”

The latest news about Bill Gates and bioterrorism can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

AllNewsPipeline.com

NaturalNews.com

The Liver Cleanse Kit is the comprehensive approach to cleansing. The kit includes Livatrex®, Oxy-Powder®, and the probiotic supplement, Latero-Flora™.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.