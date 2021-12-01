Deadly pesticides can harm bee populations for generations, study finds

This premium Turmeric liquid supplement, extracted from organic Curcuma longa root, is packed with antioxidants that support the colon, liver, and more.A recent study showed that pesticides can harm bee populations for generations. The paper, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America, found that bee populations can take a hit for generations once a bee is exposed to a common pesticide in its first year of life.

Lead author and University of California in Davis ecology Ph.D. candidate Clara Stuligross said: “Especially in agricultural areas, pesticides are often used multiple times a year and multiple years in a row. So this really shows us what that can actually mean for bee populations.”

Stuligross and her team studied a specific bee species called the blue orchard bee, which is about the size of a honeybee but lives alone and has a blue, metallic color. Blue orchard bees are important pollinators for native U.S. wildflowers and crops like apples, cherries, almonds and peaches.

The team carried out their experiment for two years and exposed the bees to imidacloprid, which is the most commonly used neonicotinoid in the United States.

Neonicotinoids are known to be harmful to bees because they affect their nerve cells and prevent them from transmitting electrical signals. The study specifically focuses on how exposure can continue to impact bee populations for generations, also called the “carryover effect.”

“It’s a systemic pesticide present in all of the plant tissues and it affects the nervous system of the bees. So it can have lots of different types of effects on bee behavior and bee physiology,” Stuligross said.

The team exposed the bees to the pesticide at different life stages and found different results. Bees that have been exposed in their first year of life saw 20 percent fewer offspring; those who had been exposed once as adults had 30 percent fewer offspring; and bees that have been exposed once as both larvae and adults had 44 percent fewer offspring.

In factoring the probability and rate of nesting, as well as the female to male ratios of bees, overall exposure into sequential years saw a reduced population growth by 71 percent.

Thus, the team concluded that neonicotinoids are harming bee and insect populations, which have taken a dive in recent decades.

“These findings support what many of us beekeepers and solitary beekeepers suspect is happening in agricultural fields. We are seeing massive declines in all kinds of insects over the past several decades and much of it may be due to pesticide residues in the environment,” said researcher and beekeeper Steve Peterson, who was not involved with the research.

“I hope that the EPA [Environmental Protection Agency] will review studies like this and carefully consider these kinds of effects in their risk assessment. I do think that multigenerational and non-direct contact studies need to be required as part of the risk assessment for pesticides.”

Losing bee populations

Since the 1990s, a quarter of bee species have no longer been sighted, and insects have seen their populations fall by around 25 percent in the last 30 years. Pesticides are considered a major threat to insect populations, along with stressors such as habitat loss, pollution and climate crisis.

This latest research offers yet another argument for U.S. regulators to follow the European Union and ban neonicotinoids in their pesticide formulations. In the U.S., there are over 400 products that contain imidacloprid, and they all have adverse effects on bees. (Related: Pesticide cocktails found to be more dangerous to bees than expected.)

“The effects are cumulative. One need not be a genius to figure out that it might take only a small number of sequential years of pesticide applications to bring populations to dangerously low levels,” said Lars Chittka, an ecology professor at Queen Mary University of London, who was not involved in the study.

“This new study shows that even if pesticide application was banned for the 2022 season, we would still see the adverse effects from 2021 applications. The larvae that mature today and prepare to pollinate next year’s crops are already irreversibly affected.”

Stuligross and her team noted that reducing exposure to insecticides as much as possible is key, as is incorporating carry-over effects of pesticides into research.

The team noted that integrating risks to pollinators into pest management strategies remains important as scientists understand more about how pesticides accumulate in the environment and affect bee populations over multiple years.

Read more stories related to pesticides and bees at Bees.news

Mary Villareal 

Sources include:

EcoWatch.com

TheGuardian.com

Supports Healthy Mood and Emotional Wellness

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.