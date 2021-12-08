Truth hurts: Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines cause heart problems

Energy at the Cellular LevelAccording to a new study, close to 600 patients who received either the Pfizer or Moderna Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines showed signs of cardiovascular damage, which increased their risks of heart attack and other severe coronary problems.

The results of the study were presented in November by Nebraska physician and retired cardiac surgeon Dr. Steven Gundry at the annual conference of the American Heart Association in Boston.

Gundry regularly tests patients for early signs of heart problems, such as heart inflammation and cellular death. The patients are given a score designed to predict their risk of developing acute coronary syndrome in the next five years.

Acute coronary syndrome is a range of conditions associated with sudden reduced blood flow to the heart that can lead to a heart attack (myocardial infraction) due to damaged heart tissue.

Gundry found that his patients saw an increase in heart disease risk from 11 percent to 25 percent, and the risk persisted for at least 2.5 months after the second dose.

“We conclude that the mRNA [vaccines] dramatically increase inflammation on the endothelium and T cell infiltration of cardiac muscle and may account for the observations of increased thrombosis, cardiomyopathy, and other vascular events following vaccination,” Gundry said.

This helps explain why cardiologists around the world are seeing cases like what happened to a 38-year old woman who is on a heart-lung bypass machine after a case of post-vaccine myocarditis.

South African doctor brands vaccines as poisonous

South African Dr. Shankara Chetty, who is credited with treating 7,000 COVID 19 patients without a single hospitalization or death, said that the goal of vaccine transmission campaign is to control and kill off a large proportion of population without anyone suspecting that we were already being “poisoned.”

“The deaths that are meant to follow the vaccinations will never be able to be pinned on the poison. They will be too diverse, there will be too many, and they will be in too broad a timeframe for us to understand that we have been poisoned,” said Chetty in an article published by GreatGameIndia.com.

During a zoom conference, Chetty said: “I think the perspective around what is happening is vitally important. We need to understand what the aim is. Everyone knows that there’s inconsistencies, that there’s coercion, but we need to understand why. Why is it there”

He pointed out that spike proteins common in both the vaccine and the virus was causing all the COVID deaths. (Related: Unthinkable thoughts about COVID and the spike protein.)

“In my opinion of what’s going on in the world, spike protein is one of the most [dangerous] man-made toxins. And the purpose of this toxin is to kill billions of people without anyone noticing. What looks like transpired here, [is] they’ve engineered a virus and put this weapons-grade package onto it called spike protein,” Chetty said.

The South African doctor noted that the allergic reaction with the initial release of the most elaborately engineered toxic “occurs in a small number of people, resulting in more severe cases and death when the vaccine is administered.” This usually happens eight days after the onset of symptoms, he said.

Chetty added that people with cancer are going to have their cancers flare up due to the engineered spike protein. “They will say they died of cancer.”

He continued: “People with vessel injuries or predisposition like our diabetics and [those with] hypertension are going to have strokes and heart attacks and the rest at varying times, and we’ll attribute those to their preexisting conditions. People are going to develop, over time, autoimmune conditions, the diversity of which will never be addressed by any pharmaceutical intervention because they’re far too targeted.”

Chetty also talked about a bigger plan by big pharmaceuticals. He concluded that the big picture is at play, because otherwise vaccines make absolutely no sense.

“I think if people understand what the intention is, then they’ll understand why what’s happened has happened. The ill logic, the coercion, the suppression, is all warranted if you understand that there is a bigger plan,” Chetty said. “We were sold the vaccine as our savior from the start, and if we look at the science, the science does not play out.”

Follow Immunization.news for more news related to coronavirus vaccines.

Matthew Davis 

Sources include:

AlexBerenson.substack.com

GreatGameIndia.com

Happy, Healthy, Hemp

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.