New York bill paves the way for mandatory COVID jabs, threatening American liberties

The New York Senate is now preparing to vote on a bill that would allow the forcible removal of COVID-positive individuals who are “potentially dangerous to the public health.”

The Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has allowed some states (particularly California and New York) to expand draconian laws, mandates and other impositions that threatened the autonomy and basic rights of their citizens.

New York lawmakers now appear to be taking steps to create an Orwellian society, with quarantine camps for COVID-positive individuals.

The bill in question, called the New York State Assembly Bill A416 will be voted on in the next legislative session on January 5, 2022. It stipulates several changes regarding how the pandemic is being handled. some of the new rules include the “removal and detention of cases, contacts and carriers who are or may be a danger to public health…in the event that the governor declares a state of health emergency due to an epidemic of any communicable disease.”

It also stipulated that the governor or any of his delegates may order the removal or detention of a person or persons identified by name or by a “reasonably specific description of the individuals or group being detained.”

Finally, it also mentioned that individuals targeted for forced quarantine shall be detained in a medical or other appropriate facility or premises designated by the governor.

The individuals mentioned in the stipulations who could be forcibly removed from their homes don’t have to test positive for COVID-19 either: they could simply be people in contact with a COVID-positive person.

Forced detention could still get worse

The bill also stated that “the governor or his or her delegee may, in his or her discretion, issue and seek enforcement of any other orders that he or she determines are necessary or appropriate to prevent dissemination or transmission of contagious diseases or other illnesses that may pose a threat to the public health.”

It further gives the governor of New York the right to require an individual who has been exposed or infected to complete an appropriate, prescribed course of treatment, preventative medication or vaccination.” However, the bill clarified that “forcible administration of any medication” is not permitted without a court order, which then calls into question how easy it will be for state officials to acquire such orders. (Related: New York politicians push bill allowing governor to indefinitely detain the unvaccinated on a whim.)

These types of bills are concerning as it allows medical mandates to become the norm, giving the state the right to demand that a private person can take measures against their will.

COVID requirements come into force following surge of omicron variant

While the Bill is pending, New COVID vaccine requirements have also come into force as infections continue to surge in New York. Beginning Monday, workers from around 184,000 businesses in private sectors are required to show that they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and are then given 45 days to show proof of their second dose.

Children aged 12 and over are now required to show proof of full vaccination to access dining areas and many extracurricular school activities. The city is also introducing vaccine mandates for private-sector workers, the first to take such action in the U.S. State employees have been mandated to take the jabs earlier this year.

Vaccines are now made available to all New Yorkers aged five and older, and children under this age group will have to prove that they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to enter public venues.

With the forced mandates in place, 71.5 percent of the city’s population have already been fully vaccinated, while 20 percent have not yet received a single dose. New York state confirmed a record of 49,708 new infections on December 24 and 36,454 new cases recorded the day after.

Watch the video below to learn more about how New York City is establishing itself to be the next Orwellian society:

