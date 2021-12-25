New York politicians push bill allowing governor to indefinitely detain the unvaccinated on a whim

When they reconvene on Jan. 5, 2022, the New York Senate and Assembly could pass a bill that would allow Gov. Kathy Hochul to detain "cases, contacts, carriers, or anyone suspected of presenting a 'significant threat to public health'" – meaning the "unvaccinated."

Bill A416 would allow Hochul near-unlimited power to whimsically target whomever she pleases for pretty much any reason at all, and have her targets hauled off to “Camp Covid” for cleansing and reeducation.

According to reports, the legislation is a “serious risk to the basic liberties of all Americans in the state of New York, including their right to choose whether or not to receive medical treatment and vaccinations related to thus far undetermined contagious diseases.”

In other words, it would not be limited just to the Fauci Flu. Any new disease or public health threat, whether real or imagined, could be used as cover to remove and detain individuals or groups of people through a single order.

All Hochul needs is the individual or group’s name along with “reasonably specific descriptions of the individuals or groups.” From there, the department is free to decide where to put the targets, including at a medical facility or some other facility that they “deem appropriate.”

“The language is purposefully vague,” writes Kay Smythe for The National Pulse.

If Bill A416 passes, any person in New York could be forced at gunpoint by the government to get vaccinated or take drugs

While Bill A416 states that no one shall be held for longer than 60 days at a time, there is a caveat in place to override that in the event of a court order.

“After 60 days, the court is allowed an additional 90 days to consider the detention of an individual, a cycle that can last indefinitely per the opinion of the department,” Smythe explains.

The bill goes on to state that any individual who has been “exposed to or infected by a contagious disease … complete an appropriate, prescribed course of treatment, preventive medication or vaccination.”

The government of New York, in essence, would be allowed to detain and forcibly medicate anyone they wish, under the bill’s provisions. Even someone who is merely “potentially” a threat, as Hochul or some other bureaucrat defines the word “threat,” could be detained and force-vaccinated.

Hochul has already indicated that she is not a friend of health freedom. Immediately after being installed as Andrew Cuomo’s replacement, she announced that any state employee who is fired for refusing the jabs will not be eligible for unemployment insurance.

Now, Hochul is apparently salivating over the prospect of being able to wave her scepter and have unvaccinated New Yorkers forcibly detained, strapped down, injected with who even knows what, and held in a concentration camp for however long the system decides is necessary to eradicate a “disease.”

Even worse is the pre-crime elements to Bill A416, which would allow for a preemptive strike against someone believed to have the capacity to “pose a threat in the future, such as those refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.”

An unvaccinated person could be completely healthy – healthier, in fact, than a vaccinated person – and yet be deemed a potential future threat by the department. Then that unvaccinated person could be hauled off to Camp Covid and possibly never released.

“There is no explicit reference to what types of contagious diseases qualify a person to be removed from public life, detained in a facility, and forced into medical treatment and vaccination,” Smythe further explained.

“Anyone can technically be held in isolation until they are deemed non-contagious, which would also raise questions over whether those carrying HIV / AIDS could be released back into society.”

More related news can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

TheNationalPulse.com

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

