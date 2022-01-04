Autopsy analysis: 93% of post-vaccination deaths are caused by the jabs… “killer lymphocytes” attack organs like the heart and lungs

Independent research conducted by Drs. Sucharit Bhakdi and Arne Burkhardt suggests that the vast majority of deaths that occur after “vaccination” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) are, in fact, caused by the jabs.

For their research, the two doctors took a closer look at 15 deceased bodies that were deemed by coroners or public prosecutors to have been unrelated to vaccination. It turns out that 14 of the 15 cases, or 93 percent, actually did die because of the jabs.

All of the individuals died between seven days and six months post-injection. Their ages ranged from 28 all the way up to 95.

“The most attacked organ was the heart (in all of the people who died), but other organs were attacked as well,” writes Steve Kirsch.

“The implications are potentially enormous resulting in millions of deaths. The vaccines should be immediately halted.”

This is unlikely to happen, though, as Bhakdi and Burkhardt’s work has not been published in a peer-reviewed journal. Because of this, it will likely be ignored by the scientific community.

Is it really worth the risk?

At the same time, the paper, entitled “On COVID vaccines: why they cannot work, and irrefutable evidence of their causative role in deaths after vaccination,” is gaining widespread attention online.

Its findings are simply too shocking to ignore, peer reviewed or not. In all 14 of the jab-caused deaths, the same underlying health issues were observed. These include:

• Inflammatory events in small blood vessels (endotheliitis) characterized by an abundance of T-lymphocytes and sequestered, dead endothelial cells within the vessel lumen

• Extensive perivascular accumulation of T-lymphocytes

• Massive lymphocytic infiltration of surrounding non-lymphatic organs or tissue with T-lymphocytes

A video presentation of the results is available below (or at Rumble):

https://rumble.com/vru1up-organs-of-dead-vaccinated-proves-auto-immune-attack.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756 DR SUCHARIT BHAKDI: ORGANS OF DEAD VACCINATED PROVES AUTO IMMUNE ATTACK

Peter Schimacher, by the way, conducted his own independent analysis that arrived at a similar conclusion. He found that anywhere from 30-40% of post-injection deaths are directly caused by the vaccine. (RELATED: Even the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention admits that covid injections cause inflammation and heart disease.)

Even the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) is filled with cases of people who died from the same kinds of cardiac events observed in the Bhakdi and Burkhardt analysis.

“If the autopsy findings are confirmed by other pathologists with additional samples, and if they are combined with the findings of Dr. Hoffe (>60% inoculant recipients have elevated D-dimer tests and evidence of clotting) and Dr. Cole (increase in cancers after inoculation, including twenty-fold increase in uterine cancer), we are seeing a disaster of unimaginable proportions,” warned an unnamed scientist cited by Kirsch who chose to remain anonymous for his own protection.

“The conclusion (if supported by further data) is that essentially EVERY inoculant recipient suffers damage, with more damage after each shot. Given the seriousness of the types of damage (autoimmune diseases, cancer, re-emergent dormant infections, clotting/strokes, cardiac damage, etc.), these effects will translate into lifespan reduction, which should be counted as deaths from the inoculations.”

Based on the figures currently reported to VAERS, which are vast underestimates, it is speculated that once this jab genocide fully plays out, tens of millions of vaccinated Americans will end up dead.

Post-injection injuries and deaths, it turns out, are not the rarity that the media claims they are. They are actually much more common than the world is being told.

“They may be, in fact, universal, with the severity and damage different for each recipient,” the unnamed scientist added.

“Are we headed for the situation where the ~30% unvaxxed will be devoting their lives to operating whatever is left of the economic infrastructure and serving as caretakers for the vaxxed?”

More of the latest news about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

