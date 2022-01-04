Autopsy analysis: 93% of post-vaccination deaths are caused by the jabs… “killer lymphocytes” attack organs like the heart and lungs

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.Independent research conducted by Drs. Sucharit Bhakdi and Arne Burkhardt suggests that the vast majority of deaths that occur after “vaccination” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) are, in fact, caused by the jabs.

For their research, the two doctors took a closer look at 15 deceased bodies that were deemed by coroners or public prosecutors to have been unrelated to vaccination. It turns out that 14 of the 15 cases, or 93 percent, actually did die because of the jabs.

All of the individuals died between seven days and six months post-injection. Their ages ranged from 28 all the way up to 95.

“The most attacked organ was the heart (in all of the people who died), but other organs were attacked as well,” writes Steve Kirsch.

“The implications are potentially enormous resulting in millions of deaths. The vaccines should be immediately halted.”

This is unlikely to happen, though, as Bhakdi and Burkhardt’s work has not been published in a peer-reviewed journal. Because of this, it will likely be ignored by the scientific community.

Is it really worth the risk?

At the same time, the paper, entitled “On COVID vaccines: why they cannot work, and irrefutable evidence of their causative role in deaths after vaccination,” is gaining widespread attention online.

Its findings are simply too shocking to ignore, peer reviewed or not. In all 14 of the jab-caused deaths, the same underlying health issues were observed. These include:

• Inflammatory events in small blood vessels (endotheliitis) characterized by an abundance of T-lymphocytes and sequestered, dead endothelial cells within the vessel lumen

• Extensive perivascular accumulation of T-lymphocytes

• Massive lymphocytic infiltration of surrounding non-lymphatic organs or tissue with T-lymphocytes

A video presentation of the results is available below (or at Rumble):

https://rumble.com/vru1up-organs-of-dead-vaccinated-proves-auto-immune-attack.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
DR SUCHARIT BHAKDI: ORGANS OF DEAD VACCINATED PROVES AUTO IMMUNE ATTACK

Peter Schimacher, by the way, conducted his own independent analysis that arrived at a similar conclusion. He found that anywhere from 30-40% of post-injection deaths are directly caused by the vaccine. (RELATED: Even the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention admits that covid injections cause inflammation and heart disease.)

Even the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) is filled with cases of people who died from the same kinds of cardiac events observed in the Bhakdi and Burkhardt analysis.

“If the autopsy findings are confirmed by other pathologists with additional samples, and if they are combined with the findings of Dr. Hoffe (>60% inoculant recipients have elevated D-dimer tests and evidence of clotting) and Dr. Cole (increase in cancers after inoculation, including twenty-fold increase in uterine cancer), we are seeing a disaster of unimaginable proportions,” warned an unnamed scientist cited by Kirsch who chose to remain anonymous for his own protection.

“The conclusion (if supported by further data) is that essentially EVERY inoculant recipient suffers damage, with more damage after each shot. Given the seriousness of the types of damage (autoimmune diseases, cancer, re-emergent dormant infections, clotting/strokes, cardiac damage, etc.), these effects will translate into lifespan reduction, which should be counted as deaths from the inoculations.”

Based on the figures currently reported to VAERS, which are vast underestimates, it is speculated that once this jab genocide fully plays out, tens of millions of vaccinated Americans will end up dead.

Post-injection injuries and deaths, it turns out, are not the rarity that the media claims they are. They are actually much more common than the world is being told.

“They may be, in fact, universal, with the severity and damage different for each recipient,” the unnamed scientist added.

“Are we headed for the situation where the ~30% unvaxxed will be devoting their lives to operating whatever is left of the economic infrastructure and serving as caretakers for the vaxxed?”

More of the latest news about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

SteveKirsch.substack.com

Doctors4CovidEthics.org

Rumble.com

DrEddyMD.com

The Gut Health Kit is a program to cleanse, balance, and support your digestive system by combining four of our top products and a healthy diet.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.