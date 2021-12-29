Rep. Gohmert: Fauci must be “held responsible” for unleashing mass death on the world

During a recent appearance on Fox News, Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tex.) segued from talking about the border crisis in his home state to calling for fake government “doctor” Tony Fauci to finally be held accountable for committing crimes against humanity.
Gohmert stated plainly that Fauci lied to the American people and caused countless deaths with his actions. Everything from the lockdowns to the mask mandates to now the jab mandates have wrecked untold human life, not to mention social cohesion and civilization itself.
“Fauci needs to be held responsible for the deaths that are being created by the things he’s foisting on the American people,” Gohmert told the host.
“Everything that Fauci has talked about has not been effective. It’s not working.”
Gohmert went on to explain that the latest data out of the United Kingdom shows that over the last three months, a whopping 81 percent of all covid-related deaths have occurred in the fully vaccinated.
“Dr. Robert Malone, the guy that discovered, that created the mRNA, the technology that’s used in the vaccinations, he is extremely concerned,” Gohmert added about the horror show that is unfolding.
“There hasn’t been adequate testing and this changes people’s genetics, and it does do irreparable damage in many cases they know of, creating lesions in the brain, creating damage to the organs, and especially the reproductive system.”
Time for more action and less talk
Gohmert also expressed discontent with the federal appeals court’s reinstatement of the Joe Biden mask mandate, calling it an unconstitutional assault on health freedom.
“The courts are sticking their finger in the wind instead of looking to the Constitution,” he said.
Forcing the jabs on children is especially concerning, especially since there are no adequate studies or research to back their safety and effectiveness. Truthfully, there is no scientific backing to support anyone getting injected with these things.
“Adding on and saying let’s give this to children five years and up – are you kidding?” Gohmert expressed.
Gohmert has a lengthy history of saying these kinds of things but not actually following through with anything other than words. A year ago, he filed a lawsuit against then-Vice President Mike Pence calling on him to overturn the electoral vote, which we know was fraudulently cast for Biden.
That lawsuit ended up being a dud, but had it succeeded, Pence would have been granted “exclusive authority” to determine the final outcome, potentially in favor of Donald Trump.
“Hope big talking Louie will be putting Fauci behind bars like he did with Benghazi, Fast and Furious, IRS Lois Lerner, et al!” joked one commenter at The Gateway Pundit (TGP) about how Gohmert’s words do not always lead to action.
“Well, maybe he can have Lindsey Graham ‘get to the bottom of this’ and go from there,” this commenter further scoffed.
Another brought up something that Gohmert did not, explaining that early treatment with remedies like hydroxychloroquine and zinc would have stopped the plandemic in its tracks and saved many lives – if only it would have been allowed.
“Talk talk talk blab la bla, it’s all we get,” wrote another.
In response to the article about Gohmert’s lawsuit against Pence, a Natural Newscommenter expressed that Pence already had the authority outlined in it – “so why the lawsuit?” this person asked.
“Fraudci’s push to censor cheap therapeutics for Covid-19 is based on the Big Pharma / bureaucrat profit model that has been in place at least since the AIDS crisis,” another TGP commenter said.
“Like Covid-19, Pig Pharma never wants to see a cure for cancer, either.”
More related news about Fauci’s clot shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.
Ethan Huff
Sources for this article include:
TheGatewayPundit.com
Yahoo.com
NaturalNews.com
Related Posts
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Published by dreddymd
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten):
Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare.
Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy.
Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german.
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/
https://dreddymd.com/courses/
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/
“Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates
Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore,
Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and
Physician at DrEddy Clinic
Our Mission:
The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology.
We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient.
Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine
We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well.
Heavy metal poisoning
Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system..
We are here to help and to educate!
Wishing your health and happiness
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD
Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3
Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd
More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF
Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql
DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/
View all posts by dreddymd