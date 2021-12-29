Austria hiring hitmen to “hunt down vaccine refusers”

Floratrex™ is a superior blend of 50 billion live and active cultures from 18 probiotic strains. It also contains prebiotics to help support strong gut health.In order to make sure all citizens stay “safe” against the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), the government of Austria is hiring hitmen to “hunt down vaccine refusers.”

This army of “inspectors,” as Blick is calling them, will be tasked with enforcing the country’s new mandatory injection policy, defiance of which comes will come with fines.

The city of Linz, population 200,000, is reportedly at the forefront of this hitmen scheme because it currently has a vaccination rate of around 63 percent, which is considered to be “low.”

“Linz now wants to hire people who are supposed to hunt down vaccine refusers,” Blickfurther reported.

The role of these inspectors will be to check on “whether those who do not get vaccinated really pay for it.”

The inspectors enforcing these fines will be paid a wage of 2,774 euros (around $3,143) 14 times per year. This amounts to 38,863 euros (around $44,040) per year.

“The job includes, among other things, the creation of penal orders as well as the processing of appeals,” reports explain, adding that workers will need to be “resilient” and agree to work plenty of overtime.

Austrian citizens are the only people who qualify for these jobs, and all of them must either be fully vaccinated or “fully recovered” from a Fauci Flu infection in order to get paid.

Austria is ground zero for covid fascism

As we reported, Austria recently became the first country in the world to require that all citizens be forcibly vaccinated for the Wuhan Flu.

Those who refuse could be imprisoned for upwards of a year and forced to pay for that imprisonment themselves.

“Austrians who don’t get vaccinated by February face fines of up to €7,200 ($8,000) for non-compliance, and those who refuse to pay would also face a 12 month jail sentence,” Infowars further reported.

This tyranny was implemented by Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg, who believes that Austrians should have no free will when it comes to making their own medical decisions.

Schallenberg told the media that he is upset that only 65 percent of the country got willingly injected “despite an intensive media campaign.” Consequently, Schallenberg is now punishing the entire nation because he is unhappy with the turnout.

“This is irresponsible,” this deranged lunatic complained. “This is actually an attack on our health system. Because of these radical anti-vaxxers and because of fake news, too many of us have not been vaccinated. We don’t want a fifth wave.”

Part of Schallenberg’s plan is to book appointments for the unvaccinated without their consent. Those who fail to show up will be fined and imprisoned – basically as much as he can get away with, he is planning to do.

“It is difficult to imagine a person as stupid as Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg – except for every other political leader. He, like his peers, thinks lockdowns and vaccination are making people safe and happy by denying them freedom and killing and injuring them with the spike protein in the mRNA ‘vaccine,’” wrote a commenter at Natural News.

“The persistent insistence on a ‘vaccine’ that does not protect but does kill and injure raises questions about what the real agenda is. The master criminal Fauci and his Big Pharma overlords have set humanity up for endless mRNA booster jabs until everyone is dead.”

Another responded that Schallenberg is not stupid and knows exactly what he is doing. Depopulation is the plan, as is global rule and tyranny, forever.

“They know exactly what they’re doing, and what the results will be,” another noted. “They have no concern whatsoever for anyone’s health, except their own … High vaccination rates beget bribes, and that is their sole motivation.”

More related news about Fauci Flu injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

Infowars.com

DrEddyMD.com

The Chemical and Toxic Metal Cleanse Kit will help you purge your body of both chemical and metal toxins, which can lead to serious health concerns.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.