Don’t be fooled: GMO foods will now be labeled “bioengineered” under new rule taking effect

The Gut Health Kit is a program to cleanse, balance, and support your digestive system by combining four of our top products and a healthy diet.Genetically modified foods — once known as “genetically modified organisms,” or GMOs — are now going to be called something else, so you need to be on the lookout for the new term as global government types try to hide them.

GMO foods will now be labeled “bioengineered” under — ironically — “new food disclosure rules” in the U.S. that took effect on New Year’s Day, because renaming something that has long been associated with negative outcomes is only called “disclosure” by a globalist deep state.

As reported by The Epoch Times, food manufacturers were given until Jan. 1 to comply with the new rules, which were actually formulated and issued under the Trump administration. But his hand was forced by a law passed by Congress during Barack Obama’s last year in office creating “a national standard for disclosing foods that are or may be bioengineered.”

The national standard “avoids a patchwork state-by-state system that could be confusing to consumers,” said then-Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, who served under Trump.

Again, a ‘national standard’ now means individual states or localities who want to continue using the more familiar ‘GMO’ label will now be prohibited from doing so. And while “bioengineered” seems to be an accurate term, it will no doubt be ‘lost in the shuffle’ as Americans who were accustomed to seeing the other term could wind up being confused by the new one.

Fortunately, there are groups out there who have not only objected to the change but have also filed court action to stop it, including the Center for Food Safety, which says the labeling requirements will only confound consumers.

“These regulations are not about informing the public but rather designed to allow corporations to hide their use of genetically engineered ingredients from their customers,” Andrew Kimbrell, executive director of the center, said in a statement. “It is a regulatory scam, which we are seeking to rescind in federal court.”

In addition, the Organic Trade Association, the Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy, and The Non-GMO Project have all lodged their opposition to the new rule as well.

“Overall, many products containing GMOs will not be labeled, meaning that the absence of a bioengineered (BE) disclosure does not mean a product is non-GMO,” the project said in a statement after the new rules were implemented.

The Epoch Times notes:

Congress, in the National Bioengineered Food Disclosure Law, ordered food manufacturers to place on labels text, a symbol, or a digital link such as a QR code if products have bioengineered ingredients. Lawmakers used the term bioengineered, but allowed the Department of Agriculture to use similar terms. However, the agency opted to stick with just bioengineered.

There are actually supporters of the new regulation, however, including ‘food industry’ organizations such as the Food Marketing Institute and the Grocery Manufacturers Association.

“The rule provides a consistent way to provide transparency regarding the foods we sell and allow[s] our customers across the country the means to learn more about grocery products containing bioengineered ingredients,” the institute noted in 2018.

But some supporters have also asked the Biden regime to delay the rule implementation deadline because of the still-worsening supply chain crisis that the current administration had a hand in worsening.

The regime “must take a ‘do no harm’ position right now that allows companies to focus on delivering for consumers,” said the Consumer Brands Association in a recent statement.

GMO foods, no matter what they are called, continue to be problematic for consumers.

For example, in 2019, a former Monsanto bioengineer-turned-whistleblower admitted that GMO potatoes he helped create attract all kinds of toxins, including those not found in the food crop before modification.

Dr. Caius Rommens, who spent six years in Monsanto’s disease control program and developed thousands of strains of GMO potatoes, found that most of them turned out to be mutated, sterile, short on chlorophyll, or stunted. How might this affect consumer health?

For more content like this, check out GMO.news.

JD Heyes 

Sources include:

DrEddyMD.com

TheEpochTimes.com

Latero-Flora™ is a probiotic supplement that supports gut health by populating the digestive tract with beneficial Bacillus laterosporus (B.O.D.™) bacteria.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.