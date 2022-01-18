If the Supreme Court’s stay of Biden’s covid vaccine mandate ever gets lifted, the supply chain will collapse

Happy, Health HempThe American Trucking Association (ATA) is celebrating the Supreme Court’s decision to put a stay on Joe Biden’s Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine-or-test” mandate for employers.

In an announcement, President and CEO Chris Spear called the ruling “a tremendous victory on behalf of the trucking industry and workers and employers everywhere.”

“Today’s ruling by the Supreme Court validates our claim that OSHA far overstepped its authority in issuing an emergency temporary standard that would interfere with individuals’ private health care decisions,” Spear added.

Besides delivering food and goods to keep America running, truckers remain a critical element in the delivery of medical supplies used by the health care industry to fight the plandemic.

“Thanks to this ruling, our industry will continue to deliver critical goods as our nation recovers from the pandemic and we move our economy forward.”

With Canada’s jab mandate still in place, the U.S. economy is still at risk

Previously, the ATA had warned that Biden’s jab mandate would devastate the economy by driving logistics to a halt.

The Supreme Court has saved the day, at least for now. However, things are still not good at the Canada-United States border, as the Canadian government does not want any truck drivers who are not vaccinated leaving or entering the country.

The President of the Private Motor Truck Council (PMTC) of Canada has warned that if this policy remains in place, it will result in a devastating economic collapse for both countries.

It is estimated that around 30,000 truckers that deliver goods and services between the Canada-U.S. border have not yet submitted proof of injection paperwork as commanded by the government. Starting on January 15, none of these truckers will be allowed to cross the border in either direction.

“Beginning January 15, truckers will be required to show proof of vaccination upon entering Canada,” reported The Post Millennial. “The same mandate for truckers entering the United States from Canada goes into effect on January 22.”

When Donald Trump was still president, his administration made land and border crossings essential, meaning the government would not interfering with it in any way. Since Biden’s installation, that policy has changed.

Because the jab mandate was issued by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) – which was created by George W. Bush, by the way – it trumps the former president’s policy.

Mike Milliam, president of the PMTC, told the Lynnwood Times that the mandate will exacerbate the shortages that are already occurring.

“Seventy-percent of the $700 billion in trade between Canada and the U.S. is moved by truck,” Milliam said.

“This will have a dramatic effect on supplies and services reaching their destination and getting in the hands of those who need them. One needs to look no further than the recent U.K. fuel shortage, where the military had to be brought in to deliver fuel as a result of a lack of truck drivers. We are already seeing shortages; if these shortages reach critical levels on items such as fuel, food, blood medicine or medical supplies, we will see real, long-lasting damage.”

Some 120,000 Canadian truck drivers enter the U.S. daily, while about 40,000 U.S. truckers enter into Canada daily. Even if the U.S. mandate goes away for good, Canada’s will still likely devastate the economies of both nations.

“We understand the governments are putting these mandates in place in order to protect our health,” Milliam added.

“If we start seeing shortages of medical supplies in our hospitals because we’ve mandated drivers to get vaccinated, how much is that going to affect people’s health? The idea may be good in one direction but I don’t think we’ve really looked at its effects on health and safety on the other side.”

The latest news about WuFlu tyranny can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

PRNewswire.com

ThePostMillennial.com

DrEddyMD.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.