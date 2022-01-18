If the Supreme Court’s stay of Biden’s covid vaccine mandate ever gets lifted, the supply chain will collapse

The American Trucking Association (ATA) is celebrating the Supreme Court’s decision to put a stay on Joe Biden’s Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine-or-test” mandate for employers.

In an announcement, President and CEO Chris Spear called the ruling “a tremendous victory on behalf of the trucking industry and workers and employers everywhere.”

“Today’s ruling by the Supreme Court validates our claim that OSHA far overstepped its authority in issuing an emergency temporary standard that would interfere with individuals’ private health care decisions,” Spear added.

Besides delivering food and goods to keep America running, truckers remain a critical element in the delivery of medical supplies used by the health care industry to fight the plandemic.

“Thanks to this ruling, our industry will continue to deliver critical goods as our nation recovers from the pandemic and we move our economy forward.”

Previously, the ATA had warned that Biden’s jab mandate would devastate the economy by driving logistics to a halt.

The Supreme Court has saved the day, at least for now. However, things are still not good at the Canada-United States border, as the Canadian government does not want any truck drivers who are not vaccinated leaving or entering the country.

The President of the Private Motor Truck Council (PMTC) of Canada has warned that if this policy remains in place, it will result in a devastating economic collapse for both countries.

It is estimated that around 30,000 truckers that deliver goods and services between the Canada-U.S. border have not yet submitted proof of injection paperwork as commanded by the government. Starting on January 15, none of these truckers will be allowed to cross the border in either direction.

“Beginning January 15, truckers will be required to show proof of vaccination upon entering Canada,” reported The Post Millennial. “The same mandate for truckers entering the United States from Canada goes into effect on January 22.”

When Donald Trump was still president, his administration made land and border crossings essential, meaning the government would not interfering with it in any way. Since Biden’s installation, that policy has changed.

Because the jab mandate was issued by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) – which was created by George W. Bush, by the way – it trumps the former president’s policy.

Mike Milliam, president of the PMTC, told the Lynnwood Times that the mandate will exacerbate the shortages that are already occurring.

“Seventy-percent of the $700 billion in trade between Canada and the U.S. is moved by truck,” Milliam said.

“This will have a dramatic effect on supplies and services reaching their destination and getting in the hands of those who need them. One needs to look no further than the recent U.K. fuel shortage, where the military had to be brought in to deliver fuel as a result of a lack of truck drivers. We are already seeing shortages; if these shortages reach critical levels on items such as fuel, food, blood medicine or medical supplies, we will see real, long-lasting damage.”

Some 120,000 Canadian truck drivers enter the U.S. daily, while about 40,000 U.S. truckers enter into Canada daily. Even if the U.S. mandate goes away for good, Canada’s will still likely devastate the economies of both nations.

“We understand the governments are putting these mandates in place in order to protect our health,” Milliam added.

“If we start seeing shortages of medical supplies in our hospitals because we’ve mandated drivers to get vaccinated, how much is that going to affect people’s health? The idea may be good in one direction but I don’t think we’ve really looked at its effects on health and safety on the other side.”

The latest news about WuFlu tyranny can be found at Fascism.news.

