Remember when we warned you about GMO tomatoes? Scientists say they’re probably not safe, let alone healthy

A genetically modified (GMO) CRISPR tomato manufactured by Sanatech to contain unnaturally high levels of the sedative substance GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid) has been found to provide no health benefits whatsoever and is probably not even safe for consumption, despite currently being sold on a Japanese market.

While GABA itself is a known health-promoting nutrient, a lab-manufactured tomato artificially designed to produce more of it against the dictates of nature is not. And new research proves this.

Published in the journal Nature Biotechnology, the paper quotes Maarten Jongsma, a molecular cell biologist at Wageningen University & Research in The Netherlands, who says that “there’s no consensus” on the health benefits of consuming GABA in GMO tomatoes.

Renger Witkamp, a nutrition scientist also from Wageningen, added that there is scant evidence to suggest that GABA consumed in this way is even capable of crossing the blood-brain barrier and reaching the central nervous system.

“Sanatech has been careful not to claim that its tomatoes therapeutically lower blood pressure and promote relaxation,” the paper explains.

“Instead, the company implies it, by advertising that consuming GABA, generally, can achieve these effects and that its tomatoes contain high levels of GABA. This has raised some eyebrows in the research community, given the paucity of evidence supporting GABA as a health supplement.”

John Innes Centre falsely claims that GMO tomatoes can cure cancer

Another GMO tomato developed by Cathie Martin at the John Innes Centre in the United Kingdom uses an older-style transgenic genetic modification technology, but is just as risky. That GMO tomato is currently awaiting a regulatory decision from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for approval in the United States.

The timeline for this approval is expected around the end of February. Martin is hoping that her purple trans tomatoes will pass the “regulatory” process with flying colors, even though there is no evidence that they are either safe or nutritious.

“Martin’s targeting of the U.S. is no surprise, given the weak regulation of GM crops in that country,” reports The Defender.

“Like Sanatech, Martin plans to initially market her GM tomatoes directly to the public. Nature Biotechnology reports that she has not conducted human intervention studies comparing the health effects of high-anthocyanin and conventional tomatoes and does not plan to make health benefit claims.”

Both the John Innes Centre and the corporate-controlled media have also been saying, without proof, that GMO tomatoes possess anti-cancer properties. This is in spite of warnings from health organizations that these claims are not backed by scientific evidence.

There have been repeated attempts over the years to get GMO tomatoes on store shelves, and we have been warning about them every step of the way.

While Martin’s tomatoes are not necessarily designed with high levels of GABA in mind, like Sanatech’s they have never been safety tested in animals or humans, so nobody really knows what they will do in the long term to people’s bodies.

“I thought this GMO thing was nonsense until I began having painful esophagus and stomach spasms that ejected cornbread made with store bought regular corn meal,” wrote a commenter at The Defender. “I assumed it was an allergy to corn, but later had some made with non-GMO cornmeal and it had NO bad effects!”

“Then I did my homework and was appalled at what I had been ignoring. I then tried organic celery and found it was sweet instead of bitter and nasty. Apparently that is caused by spray and not being GMO. Be careful of what you ingest. It could have a huge effect on your health.”

