Remember when we warned you about GMO tomatoes? Scientists say they’re probably not safe, let alone healthy

A genetically modified (GMO) CRISPR tomato manufactured by Sanatech to contain unnaturally high levels of the sedative substance GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid) has been found to provide no health benefits whatsoever and is probably not even safe for consumption, despite currently being sold on a Japanese market.
While GABA itself is a known health-promoting nutrient, a lab-manufactured tomato artificially designed to produce more of it against the dictates of nature is not. And new research proves this.
Published in the journal Nature Biotechnology, the paper quotes Maarten Jongsma, a molecular cell biologist at Wageningen University & Research in The Netherlands, who says that “there’s no consensus” on the health benefits of consuming GABA in GMO tomatoes.
Renger Witkamp, a nutrition scientist also from Wageningen, added that there is scant evidence to suggest that GABA consumed in this way is even capable of crossing the blood-brain barrier and reaching the central nervous system.
“Sanatech has been careful not to claim that its tomatoes therapeutically lower blood pressure and promote relaxation,” the paper explains.
“Instead, the company implies it, by advertising that consuming GABA, generally, can achieve these effects and that its tomatoes contain high levels of GABA. This has raised some eyebrows in the research community, given the paucity of evidence supporting GABA as a health supplement.”
John Innes Centre falsely claims that GMO tomatoes can cure cancer
Another GMO tomato developed by Cathie Martin at the John Innes Centre in the United Kingdom uses an older-style transgenic genetic modification technology, but is just as risky. That GMO tomato is currently awaiting a regulatory decision from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for approval in the United States.
The timeline for this approval is expected around the end of February. Martin is hoping that her purple trans tomatoes will pass the “regulatory” process with flying colors, even though there is no evidence that they are either safe or nutritious.
“Martin’s targeting of the U.S. is no surprise, given the weak regulation of GM crops in that country,” reports The Defender.
“Like Sanatech, Martin plans to initially market her GM tomatoes directly to the public. Nature Biotechnology reports that she has not conducted human intervention studies comparing the health effects of high-anthocyanin and conventional tomatoes and does not plan to make health benefit claims.”
Both the John Innes Centre and the corporate-controlled media have also been saying, without proof, that GMO tomatoes possess anti-cancer properties. This is in spite of warnings from health organizations that these claims are not backed by scientific evidence.
There have been repeated attempts over the years to get GMO tomatoes on store shelves, and we have been warning about them every step of the way.
While Martin’s tomatoes are not necessarily designed with high levels of GABA in mind, like Sanatech’s they have never been safety tested in animals or humans, so nobody really knows what they will do in the long term to people’s bodies.
“I thought this GMO thing was nonsense until I began having painful esophagus and stomach spasms that ejected cornbread made with store bought regular corn meal,” wrote a commenter at The Defender. “I assumed it was an allergy to corn, but later had some made with non-GMO cornmeal and it had NO bad effects!”
“Then I did my homework and was appalled at what I had been ignoring. I then tried organic celery and found it was sweet instead of bitter and nasty. Apparently that is caused by spray and not being GMO. Be careful of what you ingest. It could have a huge effect on your health.”
More related news can be found at GMO.news.
Ethan Huff
Sources for this article include:
ChildrensHealthDefense.org
DrEddyMD.com
Related Posts
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Published by dreddymd
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten):
Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare.
Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy.
Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german.
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/
https://dreddymd.com/courses/
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/
“Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates
Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore,
Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and
Physician at DrEddy Clinic
Our Mission:
The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology.
We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient.
Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine
We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well.
Heavy metal poisoning
Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system..
We are here to help and to educate!
Wishing your health and happiness
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD
Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3
Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd
More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF
Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql
DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/
View all posts by dreddymd