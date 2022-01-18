Will Twitter ban Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla since he now says the jabs don’t work?

All of a sudden, those running the plandemic are changing their tune about the safety and effectiveness of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines.”

Albert Bourla, the king of Pfizer, told CNBC in a recent interview that his company’s emergency-authorized injections offer “very limited protection, if any.”

Wait, what? Just a few months ago, Bourla wanted to lock up parents for not injecting their children with the “lifesaving medicine,” and now he is admitting that they do nothing to protect health?

Bourla was of course just talking about the first two mRNA (messenger RNA) shots from Pfizer, which he claims are no longer enough to provide any protection against the Fauci Flu. Now, Bourla wants people to get a third (and eventually a fourth) “booster” dose to keep the profits flowing.

“The two doses, they’re not enough for omicron,” Bourla told the fake financial news network in the hopes of boosting his company’s stock price.

“The third dose of the current vaccine is providing quite good protection against deaths, and decent protection against hospitalizations.”

Albert Bourla is a greedy, genocidal maniac

This is completely false, as we now know that the boosters are spreading more variants. Nearly every person in the hospital right now with a strange illness took the jabs believing it would help them stay “safe.”

Bourla could not care less about the facts, though. In fact, he wants you hauled off to prison for trying to share them on social media platforms like Twitter.

The guy does not believe in informed consent, nor does he believe you should even have a choice in taking his company’s injections. Bourla wants Pfizer shots injected into people’s bodies at gunpoint if necessary.

Meanwhile, CNBC admitted in another report that new data out of the United Kingdom proves that both the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA injections are not all that effective at preventing infection with omicron.

The full “inoculation” regimen, it turns out, is only about 10 percent effective (whatever that means) at preventing omicron. And this measly 10 percent only occurs 20 weeks after the second dose, we are told.

Many can see, based on real-life observation, that everyone who is “fully vaccinated” and getting boosted is either sick right now or got sick at some point following the shots.

Many people got sick the very same day they got shot with symptoms that sound exactly like what the media has been calling “covid” for the past several years – so what is the point?

Oh, these “cases” are milder than they would have been had no shots been given. The only problem is that the healthiest people right now are those who refused the shots and left their immune system alone.

Keep in mind that just a few months ago, Bourla was lying all over the television about how Pfizer shots are 100 percent effective. Back in April, for instance, Bourla tweeted the following:

“Excited to share that updated analysis from our Phase 3 study with BioNTech also showed that our COVID-19 vaccine was 100% effective in preventing #COVID19 cases in South Africa. 100%!”

Bourla now says that a fourth booster shot from Pfizer will be ready by March, which means more money in his pocket.

“We [are] already starting manufacturing some of these quantities at risk,” Bourla announced.

“The hope is that we will achieve something that will have way, way better protection particularly against infections, because the protection against the hospitalizations and the severe disease – it is reasonable right now, with the current vaccines as long as you are having let’s say the third dose.”

The latest news about Albert Bourla, Pfizer, and the plandemic sham can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff

