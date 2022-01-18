Will Twitter ban Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla since he now says the jabs don’t work?

Happy, Health HempAll of a sudden, those running the plandemic are changing their tune about the safety and effectiveness of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines.”

Albert Bourla, the king of Pfizer, told CNBC in a recent interview that his company’s emergency-authorized injections offer “very limited protection, if any.”

Wait, what? Just a few months ago, Bourla wanted to lock up parents for not injecting their children with the “lifesaving medicine,” and now he is admitting that they do nothing to protect health?

Bourla was of course just talking about the first two mRNA (messenger RNA) shots from Pfizer, which he claims are no longer enough to provide any protection against the Fauci Flu. Now, Bourla wants people to get a third (and eventually a fourth) “booster” dose to keep the profits flowing.

“The two doses, they’re not enough for omicron,” Bourla told the fake financial news network in the hopes of boosting his company’s stock price.

“The third dose of the current vaccine is providing quite good protection against deaths, and decent protection against hospitalizations.”

Albert Bourla is a greedy, genocidal maniac

This is completely false, as we now know that the boosters are spreading more variants. Nearly every person in the hospital right now with a strange illness took the jabs believing it would help them stay “safe.”

Bourla could not care less about the facts, though. In fact, he wants you hauled off to prison for trying to share them on social media platforms like Twitter.

The guy does not believe in informed consent, nor does he believe you should even have a choice in taking his company’s injections. Bourla wants Pfizer shots injected into people’s bodies at gunpoint if necessary.

Meanwhile, CNBC admitted in another report that new data out of the United Kingdom proves that both the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA injections are not all that effective at preventing infection with omicron.

The full “inoculation” regimen, it turns out, is only about 10 percent effective (whatever that means) at preventing omicron. And this measly 10 percent only occurs 20 weeks after the second dose, we are told.

Many can see, based on real-life observation, that everyone who is “fully vaccinated” and getting boosted is either sick right now or got sick at some point following the shots.

Many people got sick the very same day they got shot with symptoms that sound exactly like what the media has been calling “covid” for the past several years – so what is the point?

Oh, these “cases” are milder than they would have been had no shots been given. The only problem is that the healthiest people right now are those who refused the shots and left their immune system alone.

Keep in mind that just a few months ago, Bourla was lying all over the television about how Pfizer shots are 100 percent effective. Back in April, for instance, Bourla tweeted the following:

“Excited to share that updated analysis from our Phase 3 study with BioNTech also showed that our COVID-19 vaccine was 100% effective in preventing #COVID19 cases in South Africa. 100%!”

Bourla now says that a fourth booster shot from Pfizer will be ready by March, which means more money in his pocket.

“We [are] already starting manufacturing some of these quantities at risk,” Bourla announced.

“The hope is that we will achieve something that will have way, way better protection particularly against infections, because the protection against the hospitalizations and the severe disease – it is reasonable right now, with the current vaccines as long as you are having let’s say the third dose.”

The latest news about Albert Bourla, Pfizer, and the plandemic sham can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

BigLeaguePolitics.com

NaturalNews.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.