Conflict at Chernobyl could spread “radioactive dust” across Europe, warn Ukrainian authorities

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that Russian occupation forces are attempting to seize control of the shuttered Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which, if disrupted, could release “radioactive dust” across Europe.

Advisor to Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko announced that Russian troops from the territory of Belarus have entered the Chernobyl containment zone, which covers a vast region where radiation still lingers from the April 1986 disaster.

“If a nuclear waste storage facility is destroyed as a result of enemy artillery strikes, then radioactive dust can cover the territories of Ukraine, Belarus, and the EU countries,” Gerashchenko warned.

In a tweet, Pres. Zelenskyy wrote that Russian occupation forces are attempting to seize control of Chernobyl.

“Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated,” he said. “This is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe.”

It is important to stress that these leaders are saying a disruption at Chernobyl is possible, not certain. A disruption could happen since the facility is right in the crosshairs of the ongoing invasion.

Belarusian soldiers join fight alongside Russian troops, reports suggest

Russian Pres. Vladimir Putin’s show of force so far is clearly on a “shock and awe” scale, and is not just limited to the Donbas area in the east of Ukraine.

An ongoing air war on Kiev and several other cities throughout the country suggests that Putin means business. Tanks have also been seen speeding across Ukraine’s border from Belarus with widespread reports that Belarusian soldiers are teaming up with Russian troops to attack Ukraine.

Just hours after Russia’s military launched its attack, it announced that all of Ukraine’s air defenses have already been eliminated. Russia continues to maintain a large aerial presence with fighter jets and helicopters roving much of the country.

Buzzfeed News correspondent to Kiev Christopher Miller tweeted that Russia’s strong aerial presence has been confirmed by Ukrainian authorities.

“A large air assault operation with Mi-8 helicopters on Antonov International Airport in Hostomel,” he wrote. “Interior Ministry says Russia has seized control. Very dangerous; it’s just 15 minutes west of the capital ring road.”

Kiev authorities say that “hundreds” of Ukrainians have been killed, including civilians. Much of the country’s command and control military infrastructure is believed to have been targeted and hit in the first wave of attack.

Ukrainian border guards were also attacked, with some reports indicating that soldiers had already fled in advance of the attack. Moscow also announced safe passage for any Ukrainian soldier who agrees to lay down arms and surrender.

Ukraine’s state emergency service announced that a Ukrainian military plane was downed, killing five people.

Russia’s goal, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, is the “demilitarization and denazification” of Ukraine.

“Ideally, Ukraine should be liberated, cleansed of Nazis, of pro-Nazi people and ideology,” he said, indicating that military operations will end only once these objectives have been reached.

Whether this means regime change in Kiev remains to be seen, but such a scenario seems likely. Early reports also suggested that Pres. Zelenskyy has also been offered safe passage if he agrees to leave Ukraine.

More than 200 attacks from Russia have been documented so far with severe clashes occurring in multiple areas of Ukraine. There are also reports that a Russian flag has been hoisted on a hydroelectric plant building in Nova Kakhovka, which is located about 60km into Ukrainian territory.

“The Crimean front appears to have collapsed,” tweeted someone from Ukraine.

The Biden regime, meanwhile, has announced severe and far-reaching new sanctions on Russia, which are scheduled for announcement on Thursday.

Ethan Huff

