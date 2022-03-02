Eight industrial hygienists author 27-page rebuttal letter addressing CDC’s flawed mask guidance

The mask guidance that was put forth by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is pseudoscientific garbage, according to a new 27-page letter sent by eight industrial hygienists to the three-letter agency.

Stephen Petty and Tyson Gabriel, two friends of Steve Kirsch, are among the authors of the letter, which was also forwarded to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and several top government officials including CDC Director Rochelle Walensky and National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) head Tony Fauci.

The professional experts who penned the letter have nearly 150 years of combined experience in their field, and they say they are “highly concerned with the inaccurate and misleading guidance being promoted by the CDC” concerning face masks for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

The guidance is “overly broad” and “inaccurate,” the letter states, and is “especially inappropriate for children and the general public.”

The four key points made in the letter read as follows:

1) The general population and especially children should not be wearing N-95 masks to try to prevent infection and spread because this is unproven.

2) The CDC’s mask guidance conflicts with the mask manufacturers’ recommendations as well as worldwide standard practice and even the CDC’s own guidance, and it was imposed without an appropriate risk-benefit analysis.

3) The CDC continues to ignore the fact that the Fauci Flu is primarily spread through aerosols, not droplets, rendering them useless.

4) The CDC’s position on masks lacks proper scientific justification and creates potential harm by giving the general public a false sense of security when wearing one.

The hygienists also sent their peer-reviewed letter to the CDC’s Office of Scientific Integrity

Another recipient of the peer-reviewed letter was the Office of Scientific Integrity at the CDC, which is supposed to keep a close eye on the agency to ensure that its recommendation and guidance protocols are scientifically accurate.

In an email to scientificintegrity@cdc.gov, the hygienists explained that their peer review, entitled “Types of Masks and Respirators” and last updated on Jan. 28, 2022, shows that the CDC’s mask guidance “does not meet the scientific integrity that we have come to expect from HHS and all affiliated agencies.”

“Please review the findings in our report,” the email goes on to read.

“We strongly encourage your team to remove this publication from use and publish an acknowledgement of the concerns. We are willing to discuss our findings further at your request. We appreciate your time and look forward to a response.”

Chances are, there is nobody left at the CDC with any semblance of scientific integrity, so this email and the letter itself is probably already in the trash bin or the spam box. But at least they tried.

Meanwhile, the continued existence of the CDC is a detriment to society and to public health. The agency is run by tyrants and psychopaths who could not care less about the health of Americans or anyone else, and have made that abundantly clear throughout the plandemic.

Kirsch says that he does not expect the CDC to ever admit that it did anything wrong, asking the question: “When was the last time you saw that happen?”

The answer is never because neither the CDC nor any other government agency is ever wrong, according to the people who run the system. The reality is that they are purposelywrong because they have a different agenda than what they present on the surface.

“Steve, nurses know the fact that masks do not protect or prevent viruses from getting to you,” wrote someone who reads Kirsch’s blog. “We were taught that in Microbiology 101!”

The latest news about the CDC can be found at Corruption.news.

Ethan Huff 

Published by dreddymd

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

