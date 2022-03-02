Biden regime says covid fascism is never going away; “sweeping overhaul” that includes “no scenario” to ever “go back to normal”

The Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) plandemic is over, but the Biden regime has promised that its associated restrictions, mandates and tyranny will go on forever.

In his upcoming State of the Union address, fake “president” Joe Biden is expected to recite a script given to him by his handlers outlining what the future holds for Americans, which is quite grim.

ABC News reported that in a private online meeting, Jeff Zients, the White House coordinator on the federal Fauci Flu response, led a group discussion about various potential trajectories for the plandemic moving forward.

The best-case scenario, they agreed, is that the virus “evolves into a mild flu-like illness.” In a worst-case scenario, an aggressive new “variant” that evades the “effectiveness of the vaccine” could magically appear out of nowhere.

“The overall consensus was that COVID has fundamentally altered U.S. public health,” a report about the meeting revealed.

One of the people involved with the meeting further revealed that there is “no scenario where we say, ‘Oh my gosh, let’s go back to normal.’”

According to ABC, those in attendance at the online meeting where this all was discussed included:

“Zients; David Kessler, Biden’s chief scientific adviser; Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, an oncologist and medical ethicist with the University of Pennsylvania; Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Centers for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota; Dr. Luciana Borio, a former senior official at the National Security Council and former acting chief scientist at the Food and Drug Administration now with the Council on Foreign Relations; and David Michaels, an epidemiologist and former head of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration now with George Washington University‘s School of Public Health.”

With Biden and his handlers at the helm, there will never be an end to the plandemic misery

Overall, Biden’s scripted message to Americans on Tuesday, March 1, is expected to be one that praises the Operation Warp Speed injections for supposedly lessening the risk of the virus. Biden is also expected to laud the “testing” and “therapeutics” that have also been a part of the sham.

“We’re moving toward a time when COVID isn’t a crisis but is something we can protect against and treat,” Zients said in a February 16 briefing, the suggestion being that a “new normal” is still in play for the future.

“And while we’re not where we all want to be yet, we’re encouraged by the dramatic declines we’re seeing in cases and hospitalizations nationwide.”

They care so much about our health, right? Yeah, right.

Meanwhile, the latest scientific data consistently shows that the best immunity comes naturally. Those whose immune systems had been destroyed by Donald Trump’s injections are much worse off than the “purebloods,” in other words.

The CDC released data from New York and California demonstrated that natural immunity was 2.8 times more effective in preventing hospitalization and 3.3 to 4.7 times more effective in preventing COVID infection compared with vaccination, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal last month.

The author of that piece is Dr. Marty Makary, a professor and researcher at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, who said even the National Institutes of Health(NIH) has acknowledged that natural immunity is preferable to fake “vaccine” immunity.

“Because of the NIH’s inaction, my Johns Hopkins colleagues and I conducted the study. We found that among 295 unvaccinated people who previously had COVID, antibodies were present in 99 percent of them up to nearly two years after infection,” Makary further wrote.

More of the latest news about the phony, collapsing plandemic and the Biden regime’s efforts to keep it alive can be found at Pandemic.news.

