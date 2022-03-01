California bill seeks to PUNISH doctors promoting COVID “misinformation”

Oregatrex™oregano oil blend is loaded with antioxidants and carvacrol, the active ingredient in oregano. Perfect for defending against harmful organisms.A bill filed in the California State Legislature seeks to penalize doctors promoting “misinformation” about the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19). The proposal also urges the state’s medical board to go after such doctors and expedite any complaints filed against them.

Assembly Bill (AB) 2098, filed on Feb. 14 by lawmaker Evan Low of the California Assembly, would make it easier for the Medical Board of California (MBC) to punish physicians espousing misinformation by classifying the behavior as unprofessional conduct.

According to Low, AB 2098 will make it clear that the state medical board must go after physicians who advocate so-called misinformation about COVID-19. “The spreading of misinformation – of inaccurate COVID-19 information – contradicts the responsibility [of] doctors, threatens to further erode the public trust in the medical profession and puts all patients at risk,” he said.

The proposal defines unprofessional conduct as any actions by doctors “to disseminate or promote misinformation or disinformation related to COVID-19.” Examples of misinformation mentioned in AB 2098 include “false or misleading information regarding the nature and risks of the virus, its prevention and treatment” and “the development, safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.”

Erring doctors could face disciplinary action for disseminating information that “resulted in an individual declining opportunities for COVID-19 treatment or prevention that was not justified by the individual’s medical history or condition.” This section of the bill appeared to target doctors refusing to recommend the antiviral drug remdesivir as a COVID-19 treatment due to its toxicity.

The bill came as a result of Low and other lawmakers expressing frustration with the MBC’s slow, complaint-driven process. In turn, this has allowed several doctors in the state to promote “conspiracy theories” and “unproven treatments” throughout the pandemic. (Related: Top 7 MOST SURPRISING ways disease gets bred and spread since the pandemic began.)

AB 2098 seeks to enforce a one and only truth

Emergency room doctor Nick Sawyer expressed support toward AB 2098. The founder of the group No License for Disinformation said it would affect a small group of doctors who spread “blatantly inaccurate and extreme misinformation” despite their medical training. Sawyer added that while the MBC is authorized to go after those doctors, the bill was necessary due to the board’s slow response.

“This isn’t a call for a policing of free speech. This is a call for protecting the public against dangerous misinformation, which patients are parroting back to us in our emergency room departments every day,” he said.

Vaccine injury and epidemiology expert Dr. Meryl Nass begged to differ, however. The member of Children’s Health Defense’s scientific advisory committee denounced the proposal as “an attempt to legislate … [the definition of] what is truth and what is misinformation,” with medical providers having to “follow lockstep with that definition.” She compared AB 2098’s intent to that of the Ministry of Truth in George Orwell’s novel “1984,” adding that it seeks “to enforce a one and only truth.”

“Nowhere does this [bill] define what is misinformation and disinformation. They do talk about contemporary scientific consensus; but as we know in the last two years, the so-called scientific consensus – or the public health agency consensus – on masks, vaccination, boosters, etc. has flip-flopped all over the place. We have adequate examples that the concept of ‘contemporary scientific consensus’ is basically meaningless in this context,” said Nass.

The Maine-based Nass also disagreed with Sawyer’s remarks in support of AB 2098. “The result is removing options from doctors and patients. The longer-term consequence is that doctors will become irrelevant if they are not needed to assess each individual’s personal risks and benefits from each type of medical care,” she explained.

Netflix promotes all the BIGGEST LIES about Covid-19 in 3-part series “Coronavirus Explained” to further coerce Americans into getting deadly spike protein jabs

Why “experts say” means it’s pure B.S. when it comes to everything COVID

Dr. Mercola videos are now on Brighteon.com; Mercola unleashes damning video exposing Google’s racketeering and anti-trust FRAUD against health publishers

FDA orders Dr. Mercola to stop writing about health benefits of vitamin D… because knowledge is the enemy of every totalitarian regime

Watch Dr. Sam Bailey explain how to spot COVID-19 misinformation below.

https://www.brighteon.com/82751611-5f5d-4de1-aeb8-cd4a0e0c9e64

This video is from the Fearless Nation channel on Brighteon.com.

Find more stories like this at Disinfo.news.

Ramon Tomey

Sources include:

GlobalResearch.ca

LATimes.com

ChildrensHealthDefense.org

Brighteon.com

Aloe Fuzion™ is a powerful aloe vera supplement made from 100% organic inner leaf aloe vera gel. Supports the immune system, skin, and even gut health.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.