JD Rucker: Start prepping for economic collapse – or something worse

“The Midnight Sentinel” host JD Rucker urged his viewers during a recent episode of his show to start prepping for economic collapse – or something worse.

Rucker said he’s not the type who would easily fall for catastrophic narratives, noting that he didn’t get all worked up about Y2K at the turn of the millennium or the housing bubble over a decade ago.

He related that he only started to get into prepping in 2010 because of the Obamacare.

“If there was going to be a collapse, you might as well have at least a pretty good supply of food out there. My wife got more into it than I did. We did get the bug out bags, we got stuff like that. We were prepared,” he recalled. (Related: Save and stockpile: Preparing for an economic collapse.)

“The Midnight Sentinel” host also noted that even at the start of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, he’s “not out there telling people that the sky is falling.”

“As a matter of fact, I was trying to help people calm down, [saying] stop buying all the toilet paper. It’s ridiculous,” Rucker said.

But this time, it’s different.

Looks like the sky is falling

“I look up to everything that we’ve heard the last few months and everything that we’ve heard again the last few days. And I realize, yeah, it does look like the sky is falling. Because it is that bad,” Rucker said.

Now, Rucker isn’t exactly saying there will be an economic collapse. He’s not an economist, never been one – that he readily admitted.

“What I can tell you is that there are lots of bad things happening right now. And so whether it’s for the economic collapse, wars and rumors of wars, another COVID variant, the supply chain breakdown – it’s at least prudent to start prepping if you haven’t already,” he said.

“I do believe, based on everything that’s happening, that it is time to get prepared. I’m not suggesting that everybody go run out and become a prepper per se, but you’ll be foolish to not be prepped up at least a little bit. And this is really as much as you can be based upon the situation – your situation.” (Related: Collapse imminent? Food suppliers admit they can’t keep store shelves stocked amid supply chain disruptions, worker shortages.)

Rucker explained that there are lots of variables in play, so people need to prepare based on their individual situations. “Could be a housing situation, could be a financial situation, could be all sorts of things,” he said.

Put God above everything else

But whatever your situation is, Rucker said, it’s important to always put God above everything else.

“I do believe that Jesus Christ is my Lord and Savior. And therefore, it would be wrong for me to not mention it. If I don’t, then I’m not being honest,” he said.

“So I have to mention that you could get all the foods you want; you could have a lake-full of water; you could have 30 guns and tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition; you could have a fortress built; you could have all your bug out bags and everything prepped – but all of it is meaningless. It’s meaningless if you’re not right with God first.”

He also mentioned that those who are trying to control the world have goals and desires that run contrary to what the people of faith want.

“People like [Justin] Trudeau, [Emmanuel] Macron, [Scott] Morrison, [Joe] Biden, they have one primary long-term goal. That is the Great Reset – and whether through pandemic, or economic collapse, or wars or whatever, they’re going to try to get rid of us.”

People should be prepared for that eventuality, as well.

More related stories:

China shuts down more ports due to “covid,” global supply chain collapse imminent.

Fertilizer plants are shutting down, leaving global food supply on the brink of collapse.

Stunning plan devised by Klaus Schwab, founder of World Economic Forum, to hand globalists control of the world using COVID pandemic.

We are living through the greatest scam and cover-up in human history – are you prepared for what comes next?.

Watch this episode of “The Midnight Sentinel” as host JD Rucker talks about the need to prepare for economic collapse, or something worse.

https://www.brighteon.com/a0fcdc0d-f5ca-4560-b0ef-86a599b20f38

This video is from the NOQ Report channel on Brighteon.com.

Follow Collapse.news for more news related to economic and financial collapse.

Nolan Barton

Sources include:

Brighteon.com

LifeSiteNews.com

Related Posts