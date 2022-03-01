JD Rucker: Start prepping for economic collapse – or something worse

Oregatrex™oregano oil blend is loaded with antioxidants and carvacrol, the active ingredient in oregano. Perfect for defending against harmful organisms.“The Midnight Sentinel” host JD Rucker urged his viewers during a recent episode of his show to start prepping for economic collapse – or something worse.

Rucker said he’s not the type who would easily fall for catastrophic narratives, noting that he didn’t get all worked up about Y2K at the turn of the millennium or the housing bubble over a decade ago.

He related that he only started to get into prepping in 2010 because of the Obamacare.

“If there was going to be a collapse, you might as well have at least a pretty good supply of food out there. My wife got more into it than I did. We did get the bug out bags, we got stuff like that. We were prepared,” he recalled. (Related: Save and stockpile: Preparing for an economic collapse.)

“The Midnight Sentinel” host also noted that even at the start of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, he’s “not out there telling people that the sky is falling.”

“As a matter of fact, I was trying to help people calm down, [saying] stop buying all the toilet paper. It’s ridiculous,” Rucker said.

But this time, it’s different.

Looks like the sky is falling

“I look up to everything that we’ve heard the last few months and everything that we’ve heard again the last few days. And I realize, yeah, it does look like the sky is falling. Because it is that bad,” Rucker said.

Now, Rucker isn’t exactly saying there will be an economic collapse. He’s not an economist, never been one – that he readily admitted.

“What I can tell you is that there are lots of bad things happening right now. And so whether it’s for the economic collapse, wars and rumors of wars, another COVID variant, the supply chain breakdown – it’s at least prudent to start prepping if you haven’t already,” he said.

“I do believe, based on everything that’s happening, that it is time to get prepared. I’m not suggesting that everybody go run out and become a prepper per se, but you’ll be foolish to not be prepped up at least a little bit. And this is really as much as you can be based upon the situation – your situation.” (Related: Collapse imminent? Food suppliers admit they can’t keep store shelves stocked amid supply chain disruptions, worker shortages.)

Rucker explained that there are lots of variables in play, so people need to prepare based on their individual situations. “Could be a housing situation, could be a financial situation, could be all sorts of things,” he said.

Put God above everything else

But whatever your situation is, Rucker said, it’s important to always put God above everything else.

“I do believe that Jesus Christ is my Lord and Savior. And therefore, it would be wrong for me to not mention it. If I don’t, then I’m not being honest,” he said.

“So I have to mention that you could get all the foods you want; you could have a lake-full of water; you could have 30 guns and tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition; you could have a fortress built; you could have all your bug out bags and everything prepped – but all of it is meaningless. It’s meaningless if you’re not right with God first.”

He also mentioned that those who are trying to control the world have goals and desires that run contrary to what the people of faith want.

“People like [Justin] Trudeau, [Emmanuel] Macron, [Scott] Morrison, [Joe] Biden, they have one primary long-term goal. That is the Great Reset – and whether through pandemic, or economic collapse, or wars or whatever, they’re going to try to get rid of us.”

People should be prepared for that eventuality, as well.

China shuts down more ports due to “covid,” global supply chain collapse imminent.

Fertilizer plants are shutting down, leaving global food supply on the brink of collapse.

Stunning plan devised by Klaus Schwab, founder of World Economic Forum, to hand globalists control of the world using COVID pandemic.

We are living through the greatest scam and cover-up in human history – are you prepared for what comes next?.

Watch this episode of “The Midnight Sentinel” as host JD Rucker talks about the need to prepare for economic collapse, or something worse.

https://www.brighteon.com/a0fcdc0d-f5ca-4560-b0ef-86a599b20f38

This video is from the NOQ Report channel on Brighteon.com.

Follow Collapse.news for more news related to economic and financial collapse.

Nolan Barton 

Sources include:

Brighteon.com

LifeSiteNews.com

Oregatrex™oregano oil blend is loaded with antioxidants and carvacrol, the active ingredient in oregano. Perfect for defending against harmful organisms.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.