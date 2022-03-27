UK data reveal that vaccinated people have highest numbers of COVID cases and deaths

Ben Armstrong of the New American tackled a report by the British government that revealed people injected with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine had the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

“The U.K. reports 92 percent of COVID-19 deaths are vaccinated – 92 percent. It got worse. The last time we saw the U.K. give us information – and apparently the U.K. is much more forthright than the U.S. – [COVID-19 deaths were] at 90 percent. The triple-vaccinated [are] the ones that are dying the most,” he said.

Armstrong cited an article by the Daily Expose that looked at a report by the U.K. Health Security Agency (HSA). The HSA’s COVID-19 Vaccine Surveillance Report as of March 10 looked at 927,841 Britons infected with COVID-19 between Feb. 7 and March 6. Of that total, 710,601 people who were COVID-positive – amounting to 76.5 percent – received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The same HSA report looked at 5,700 COVID-19 fatalities during the same period. Of this total, 5,216 people who died – amounting to 91.5 percent – received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. This finding confirmed Armstrong’s remark about vaccinated individuals dying at a higher rate than the unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, those yet to be injected with the COVID-19 vaccine comprised less than nine percent of deaths. Unvaccinated people also accounted for only 18 percent of the total number of COVID-19 cases recorded between Feb. 7 and March 6.

“[The vaccinated are] the ones that are dying the most, which makes sense because if your immune system is being lowered – which we know the vaccine does – it has to do that. Pfizer and the other Big Pharma companies will admit that they have to lower your immune system when you get the vaccine, or else your body will reject [it.] Your body will say ‘What is this? No, I don’t like it’ and kill it. That’s why they have to use the nanoparticles to hide it [and] get past the immune system. They also have to try to trick your immune system so that your body will take the mRNA and make its own spike protein,” said Armstrong.

“The problem is: We know that your immune system is being damaged. The more you get [vaccinated], the more you damage your immune system.”

Dr. Ryan Cole explains how vaccines compromise the immune system

Veronika Kyrylenko, Armstrong’s colleague in the New American, talked to pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole back in January about the impact of the COVID-19 vaccines on the immune system. The CEO of Cole Diagnostics in Idaho revealed that the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in the vaccine attacks cells that distinguish friendly objects from pathogens.

“We’re giving a shot that makes a spike protein. That’s a toxin that triggers cancer genes in bad ways and turns off other pattern receptors. We don’t know how long the immune system is suppressed after these shots and how long these receptors are shut off, because those studies aren’t done,” Cole said. (Related: Dr. Ryan Cole explains how the COVID vaccines compromise the immune system.)

According to the pathologist, human cells possess toll-like receptors (TLRs) that identify if a foreign object in the body is harmful or not. Injecting COVID-19 vaccines turns off the immune system’s alert system in turn. He explained: “When the [COVID-19] shots go into the body, they turn some of those [TLRs] off. Normally, they have to be on.”

Some of the TLRs that the vaccine shuts off include TLR7 and TLR, which are in charge of detecting viruses. TLR3 and TLR4, which keep cancer in check, are also turned off by the vaccines.

Cole added that the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein also binds to the P53 gene that suppresses tumor growth. The spike protein’s S1 subunit also binds to the TMPRSS-2 gene linked to prostate cancer in men and the BRCA genes that play a role in breast cancer in women.

He also lamented how governments are requiring people to get vaccine boosters despite the dangers vaccines pose to the immune system. “They are still telling people to get a booster. It’s a spike protein that [is] toxic to the human body, causes the same disease as the virus and is predisposing people to auto-immune attacks and potentially short-term cancer risks,” Cole told Kyrylenko.

Watch Ben Armstrong talking about the HSA’s report below.

https://www.brighteon.com/46220bc5-811e-4c06-91ce-acc10f15d0e6

This video is from The New American channel on Brighteon.com.

More related stories:

Study: COVID-19 vaccines found to weaken the immune system, increase risk of developing cancer.

New studies show that COVID vaccines damage your immune system, likely permanently.

Child deaths in the UK surge after COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

UK covering up THOUSANDS of COVID-19 vaccine deaths.

Ramon Tomey

Sources include:

TheNewAmerican.com

DailyExpose.uk

Assets.Publishing.Service.gov.uk [PDF]

Rumble.com

Brighteon.com

Related Posts