UK data reveal that vaccinated people have highest numbers of COVID cases and deaths

Certified Organic Holy Basil Supplement for Stress ReliefBen Armstrong of the New American tackled a report by the British government that revealed people injected with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine had the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

“The U.K. reports 92 percent of COVID-19 deaths are vaccinated – 92 percent. It got worse. The last time we saw the U.K. give us information – and apparently the U.K. is much more forthright than the U.S. – [COVID-19 deaths were] at 90 percent. The triple-vaccinated [are] the ones that are dying the most,” he said.

Armstrong cited an article by the Daily Expose that looked at a report by the U.K. Health Security Agency (HSA). The HSA’s COVID-19 Vaccine Surveillance Report as of March 10 looked at 927,841 Britons infected with COVID-19 between Feb. 7 and March 6. Of that total, 710,601 people who were COVID-positive – amounting to 76.5 percent – received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The same HSA report looked at 5,700 COVID-19 fatalities during the same period. Of this total, 5,216 people who died – amounting to 91.5 percent – received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. This finding confirmed Armstrong’s remark about vaccinated individuals dying at a higher rate than the unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, those yet to be injected with the COVID-19 vaccine comprised less than nine percent of deaths. Unvaccinated people also accounted for only 18 percent of the total number of COVID-19 cases recorded between Feb. 7 and March 6.

“[The vaccinated are] the ones that are dying the most, which makes sense because if your immune system is being lowered – which we know the vaccine does – it has to do that. Pfizer and the other Big Pharma companies will admit that they have to lower your immune system when you get the vaccine, or else your body will reject [it.] Your body will say ‘What is this? No, I don’t like it’ and kill it. That’s why they have to use the nanoparticles to hide it [and] get past the immune system. They also have to try to trick your immune system so that your body will take the mRNA and make its own spike protein,” said Armstrong.

“The problem is: We know that your immune system is being damaged. The more you get [vaccinated], the more you damage your immune system.”

Dr. Ryan Cole explains how vaccines compromise the immune system

Veronika Kyrylenko, Armstrong’s colleague in the New American, talked to pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole back in January about the impact of the COVID-19 vaccines on the immune system. The CEO of Cole Diagnostics in Idaho revealed that the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in the vaccine attacks cells that distinguish friendly objects from pathogens.

“We’re giving a shot that makes a spike protein. That’s a toxin that triggers cancer genes in bad ways and turns off other pattern receptors. We don’t know how long the immune system is suppressed after these shots and how long these receptors are shut off, because those studies aren’t done,” Cole said. (Related: Dr. Ryan Cole explains how the COVID vaccines compromise the immune system.)

According to the pathologist, human cells possess toll-like receptors (TLRs) that identify if a foreign object in the body is harmful or not. Injecting COVID-19 vaccines turns off the immune system’s alert system in turn. He explained: “When the [COVID-19] shots go into the body, they turn some of those [TLRs] off. Normally, they have to be on.”

Some of the TLRs that the vaccine shuts off include TLR7 and TLR, which are in charge of detecting viruses. TLR3 and TLR4, which keep cancer in check, are also turned off by the vaccines.

Cole added that the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein also binds to the P53 gene that suppresses tumor growth. The spike protein’s S1 subunit also binds to the TMPRSS-2 gene linked to prostate cancer in men and the BRCA genes that play a role in breast cancer in women.

He also lamented how governments are requiring people to get vaccine boosters despite the dangers vaccines pose to the immune system. “They are still telling people to get a booster. It’s a spike protein that [is] toxic to the human body, causes the same disease as the virus and is predisposing people to auto-immune attacks and potentially short-term cancer risks,” Cole told Kyrylenko.

Watch Ben Armstrong talking about the HSA’s report below.

https://www.brighteon.com/46220bc5-811e-4c06-91ce-acc10f15d0e6

This video is from The New American channel on Brighteon.com.

More related stories:

Study: COVID-19 vaccines found to weaken the immune system, increase risk of developing cancer.

New studies show that COVID vaccines damage your immune system, likely permanently.

Child deaths in the UK surge after COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

UK covering up THOUSANDS of COVID-19 vaccine deaths.

Ramon Tomey 

Sources include:

TheNewAmerican.com

DailyExpose.uk

Assets.Publishing.Service.gov.uk [PDF]

Rumble.com

Brighteon.com

Oxy-Powder® is a safe and effective colon cleanse product that harnesses the power of oxygen to gently cleanse and detoxify the entire digestive tract.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.