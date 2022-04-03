Anti-life billboards appear in Portland, telling residents to “Stop Having Kids”

A shocking new advertising campaign has hit the far-left enclave of Portland, where human reproduction is fast becoming a taboo offense.

Large billboards featuring a cartoon image of a baby with a general prohibition sign plastered over the top of it are popping up all over the city along with the phrase “Stop Having Kids” in large letters.

The billboards include a link to a website with the same name along with a campaign started by a mystery group that identifies as a “collective liberation movement.” Their goal is to stop all human reproduction.

At least three associated billboards have appeared around Portland with this or similar messaging. One of them also reads: “A Lot of Humans Wish They Had Never Been Born,” the suggestion being that by not having children, lives that never wanted to live in the first place will be saved.

Turning Point USA, David J. Harris, and the Hodge Twins create parody of Stop Having Kids campaign in Portland

The background behind the movement and how its billboards are being funded remains murky, but this has not stopped some in the conservative movement from making fun of it and exposing it as just another ridiculous leftist circus act.

parody Twitter account that mocks many popular libtard trends, including things gender pronouns, open borders, endless government spending, and unquestioning support for Ukraine, created a digital mock-up of one of the billboards that add the word white into the phrasing of it.

The modified image says “Stop Having White Kids” along with a link to the website StopHavingWhiteKids.org. That image quickly went viral.

The first thing that appears on the parody website is the words, “If you came to this site because you agree with it, check your heart,” along with a classic “meme” of the 1987 hit song from Rick Astley, “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

This is known as rickrolling, and it was apparently put together by conservatives David J. Harris, the Hodge Twins, and Turning Point USA to draw attention to the lunacy of the real anti-life campaign that is being spread around Portland.

Turning Point USA, by the way, has been at the forefront of the fight against mandatory Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) “vaccination.” The group’s founder and president, Charlie Kirk, launched a campaign last summer to stop schools from forcing the jabs on students, as well as against companies that tried to force them on employees.

David J. Harris hosts a podcast called “The David J. Harris Jr. Show” that features discussions on many relevant topics, including the war in Ukraine and the fraudulent 2020 election.

The Hodge Twins, also known as the Conservative Twins, offer comedic commentary on political issues and current events.

Many videos featuring Charlie Kirk, David J. Harris, and the Hodge Twins can be found at Brighteon.com, so be sure to look for and check out their content there.

The original Stop Having Kids billboards, just like the Stop Having White Kids parody billboard image, are obviously meant to shock. The original aims to stop people from procreating, while the latter draws attention to the fact that Portland probably will see an actual Stop Having White Kids campaign at some point in the future.

According to reports, the Stop Having Kids campaign raises donation funds through merchandise sales and donates said funds to groups like React19, an organization that is “working to increase our understanding in the role of COVID-19 in those who experience systemic and prolonged symptoms, after acute infection or after vaccination.”

More related news can be found at Libtards.news.

Ethan Huff

