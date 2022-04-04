The COVID-19 Dossier incriminates Pfizer even more than you might have realized

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.A dossier is a file containing detailed records and various documents relating to the affairs of a particular person or subject, and those “affairs” can be medical, criminal, or both. The first part of the word, “dos,” is French with origins in the Latin dorsum, as in the “dorsal” fin on the back of a whale. A new dossier is being compiled as you read this, and it’s 400,000 pages of documents already. Pfizer has now admitted in writing that humans who were “vaccinated” for Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) can SHED, through skin contact with other humans, the pathogens contained in the syringes.

Look deeper and you will see that’s just the tip of the iceberg, or the “back fin” of the whale, because hiding beneath the surface of the admission are MORE documents and data that reveal the Pfizer “vaccine” makes the injected people 300 percent more likely to contract the virus. This whale of secret information is contained in the new COVID-19 Dossier that a former employee (biotech analyst) of Pfizer has provided.

Now, a federal judge in Texas has demanded the release of the REDACTED versions of the dossier, including 10,000 pages in April, 80,000 more pages by July, and the rest released at over 50,000 pages per month.

Pfizer “booster” shot could be more deadly than the first one, and it’s all documented in the secret Dossier about to be exposed by a Texas Judge

Federal judge Mark Pittman, of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District in Texas, could cause the Pfizer name to be tarnished forever, leading to the recall of every Covid “vaccine” and “booster” shot they make and have made.

The list of offenders includes health care providers and certain family members around trial “participants.” Were the clinical trials corrupted, falsified, and illegally altered to gain FDA approval for emergency use and now for deadly boosters?

Are Pfizer’s “booster” shots really just the nails in the coffin for billions of people who are already suffering myocarditis and blood clots from the first jabs? How long can the deadly “clot shots” be circumvented with excuses and delays before the executives are tried in court for war crimes, medical fraud and murder?

Pfizer’s COVID-19 Dossier could prove to be highly incriminating

Pfizer crooks are now “on the hook” after trying their best to delay the release of the Dossier that reveals dark and desperate measures to conceal the results of the clinical trials they used to justify the emergency mass distribution of deadly gene-mutating injections for Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19). Top gurus at drug-and-vaccine peddler Pfizer wanted the world to wait 50 years to see their clinical trial information. Pfizer executives do NOT want to admit how long their gene jabs provide “immunity,” and that’s IF they provide any immunity at all.

The Dossier documents reveal more than 35,000 participants were injected with the Pfizer Covid clot shots, and those who got the shots earliest had a 5-times more likely chance of catching the lab-made Wuhan virus than the group who got the booster later on. This is devastating to Pfizer’s credibility that’s already in the gutter from fraud and corruption just over a decade ago when they paid out the largest criminal fine ever levied against any drug company on Earth. That case was based on illegal “off-label marketing” of drugs. Pfizer, now known as “repeat offenders,” admitted to felony crimes and paid out over $2 billion in fines and fees when that dossier revealed kickback payments to doctors for pushing nine different drugs, including Lipitor and Viagra.

Pfizer COVID-19 Dossier reveals the virus INCREASED for each group of study participants as time increased post-Dose 2

The Dossier will be revealed to the world shortly, and the conclusion of the research shows that if you have two doses of Pfizer, your rate of getting infected INCREASES over time, jumping from before infection at a rate of 1.3 percent, way up to over 4.3 percent within 4 months, meaning the participants experienced less infection when they had NO protection. That makes the “vaccines” more than useless, but simply dangerous and ineffective. That’s the opposite of the 75-year mantra of all so-called vaccines that every drug maker and the CDC regurgitate regularly “safe and effective.”

While Pfizer and its credibility are about to go down the drain for good, it is still manufacturing and shipping its deadly coronavirus jabs all over the world, injuring and killing more innocent people. In fact, the US government is helping with this biological warfare program on its own people, pushing them on senior citizens and anybody with an already compromised immune system (that’s everyone with cancer, diabetes, heart disease, or previous Pfizer injections).

Boosters are next, while the Dossier gets published for the world to see. How many people will die or become permanently maimed before the whole truth gets out? Only time will tell. Bookmark Vaccines news to your favorite independent websites for updates on experimental scamdemic Covid “vaccines” and “boosters” that cause blood clots and other horrific side effects.

S.D. Wells

Sources include: 

DrEddyMD.com

PHMPT.org

Pandemic.news

TruthWiki.org

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

One thought on “The COVID-19 Dossier incriminates Pfizer even more than you might have realized

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.