The COVID-19 Dossier incriminates Pfizer even more than you might have realized

A dossier is a file containing detailed records and various documents relating to the affairs of a particular person or subject, and those “affairs” can be medical, criminal, or both. The first part of the word, “dos,” is French with origins in the Latin dorsum, as in the “dorsal” fin on the back of a whale. A new dossier is being compiled as you read this, and it’s 400,000 pages of documents already. Pfizer has now admitted in writing that humans who were “vaccinated” for Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) can SHED, through skin contact with other humans, the pathogens contained in the syringes.

Look deeper and you will see that’s just the tip of the iceberg, or the “back fin” of the whale, because hiding beneath the surface of the admission are MORE documents and data that reveal the Pfizer “vaccine” makes the injected people 300 percent more likely to contract the virus. This whale of secret information is contained in the new COVID-19 Dossier that a former employee (biotech analyst) of Pfizer has provided.

Now, a federal judge in Texas has demanded the release of the REDACTED versions of the dossier, including 10,000 pages in April, 80,000 more pages by July, and the rest released at over 50,000 pages per month.

Pfizer “booster” shot could be more deadly than the first one, and it’s all documented in the secret Dossier about to be exposed by a Texas Judge

Federal judge Mark Pittman, of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District in Texas, could cause the Pfizer name to be tarnished forever, leading to the recall of every Covid “vaccine” and “booster” shot they make and have made.

The list of offenders includes health care providers and certain family members around trial “participants.” Were the clinical trials corrupted, falsified, and illegally altered to gain FDA approval for emergency use and now for deadly boosters?

Are Pfizer’s “booster” shots really just the nails in the coffin for billions of people who are already suffering myocarditis and blood clots from the first jabs? How long can the deadly “clot shots” be circumvented with excuses and delays before the executives are tried in court for war crimes, medical fraud and murder?

Pfizer’s COVID-19 Dossier could prove to be highly incriminating

Pfizer crooks are now “on the hook” after trying their best to delay the release of the Dossier that reveals dark and desperate measures to conceal the results of the clinical trials they used to justify the emergency mass distribution of deadly gene-mutating injections for Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19). Top gurus at drug-and-vaccine peddler Pfizer wanted the world to wait 50 years to see their clinical trial information. Pfizer executives do NOT want to admit how long their gene jabs provide “immunity,” and that’s IF they provide any immunity at all.

The Dossier documents reveal more than 35,000 participants were injected with the Pfizer Covid clot shots, and those who got the shots earliest had a 5-times more likely chance of catching the lab-made Wuhan virus than the group who got the booster later on. This is devastating to Pfizer’s credibility that’s already in the gutter from fraud and corruption just over a decade ago when they paid out the largest criminal fine ever levied against any drug company on Earth. That case was based on illegal “off-label marketing” of drugs. Pfizer, now known as “repeat offenders,” admitted to felony crimes and paid out over $2 billion in fines and fees when that dossier revealed kickback payments to doctors for pushing nine different drugs, including Lipitor and Viagra.

Pfizer COVID-19 Dossier reveals the virus INCREASED for each group of study participants as time increased post-Dose 2

The Dossier will be revealed to the world shortly, and the conclusion of the research shows that if you have two doses of Pfizer, your rate of getting infected INCREASES over time, jumping from before infection at a rate of 1.3 percent, way up to over 4.3 percent within 4 months, meaning the participants experienced less infection when they had NO protection. That makes the “vaccines” more than useless, but simply dangerous and ineffective. That’s the opposite of the 75-year mantra of all so-called vaccines that every drug maker and the CDC regurgitate regularly “safe and effective.”

While Pfizer and its credibility are about to go down the drain for good, it is still manufacturing and shipping its deadly coronavirus jabs all over the world, injuring and killing more innocent people. In fact, the US government is helping with this biological warfare program on its own people, pushing them on senior citizens and anybody with an already compromised immune system (that’s everyone with cancer, diabetes, heart disease, or previous Pfizer injections).

Boosters are next, while the Dossier gets published for the world to see. How many people will die or become permanently maimed before the whole truth gets out? Only time will tell. Bookmark Vaccines news to your favorite independent websites for updates on experimental scamdemic Covid “vaccines” and “boosters” that cause blood clots and other horrific side effects.

S.D. Wells

