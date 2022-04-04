Gearing up for the BIG REVEAL: HHS releases FDA gene editing guidance, may soon admit mRNA COVID shots are actually gene therapy products

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) recently released the Food and Drug Administration(FDA) draft guidance for human gene therapy products.

Entitled “Human Gene Therapy Products Incorporating Human Genome Editing; Draft Guidance for Industry,” the document provides recommendations to sponsors developing human gene therapy products incorporating genome editing of human somatic cells.

Medical professional and veteran pharmaceutical drug development expert Dr. Jane Ruby told host Stew Peters during a recent episode of “The Stew Peters Show” that the FDA has been actually creating guidance documents since 2015 and that these documents tell pharmaceutical companies how they want them to run studies and look at safety and efficacy in gene editing or human genome editing.

Genome editing is an area of research seeking to modify genes of living organisms to improve the understanding of gene function and develop ways to use it to treat genetic or acquired diseases.

“And you know this is why I want to reiterate that it’s so incredibly important to stop calling it a vaccine. You’ve heard Dr. David Martin say you’re using the words of the criminals. By continuing to call it a vaccine, you’re really saying you don’t have to use as many safety studies, you don’t have to do as much follow up [when developing a vaccine]. You’re putting them off the hook,” said Ruby.

At least one Big Pharma executive has already admitted that the mRNA vaccines are actually a form of gene therapy. It may not be long before federal agencies like the HHS and the FDA do the same.

COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are really for gene editing

The host of “Live with Dr. Jane Ruby” and “The Dr. Jane Ruby Show” pointed out that the mRNA vaccines are really for gene editing and these were seen in the vials that had been analyzed. She added that Big Pharma companies like Moderna and Pfizer have also talked with the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which is the equivalent of the FDA, to let them live with just 50 percent of the vials containing mRNA and the rest as a sort of leeway that they can do anything they want.

Peters noted that the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) shots can’t be called vaccines because they don’t protect people or provide immunity from anything. He added that the COVID-19 shots have negative efficacy and that you are more likely to get sick after the injection.

“They are also not experimental shots. They’re not experimenting with anything. They experimented with this stuff way back when they develop this stuff. These are not experimental. This is a planned bioweapon,” Peters explained.

Peters added that the so called adverse events or side effects are actually intended and planned consequences.

“If you let them keep calling it a vaccine and you’re not calling it gene editing, human genome editing, they’re getting away with not looking at safety and efficacy,” stressed Ruby, who added that the FDA itself has laid out certain parameters in the new guidance document.

CRISPR snips out portion of human gene

Ruby said gene editing technology like CRISPR is chemically snipping out a portion of the God-given human genes in a line and a double strand of DNA to insert something else. She warned that a person has no idea what is going to happen to their body over the years when they undergo gene editing. (Related: mRNA-pimping Bayer executive GLOATS over pushing global acceptance of gene therapy injections disguised as vaccines)

She added that Moderna and Pfizer are now actively seeking the approval for emergency use authorization of mRNA jabs for six-month-old babies.

It’s all about control, according to Ruby.

“That’s why they want you to keep taking it. It’s a priming mission. The more graphene you get into your body, the more you are filled with what is going to potentially be self assembling circuitry for the ability to control functions in your body from an external source. And I’m not getting conspiracy theories. I’m actually basing this on a whole host of evidence documents. It’s more than just patents. This is known information,” Ruby explained.

Watch the video below to know more about the genome editing guidance released by the FDA.

https://rumble.com/vzebqk-exposed-hhs-issues-genome-editing-guidance.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
HHS issues “Genome editing guidance”: FDA’s premeditated plan for gene editing

This video is from the FalconsCAFE Sharing is caring channel on Brighteon.com.

Kevin Hughes 

