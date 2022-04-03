Greatest fraud in modern history: Multiple studies show COVID-19 vaccines do not stop infections, transmissions, hospitalizations and deaths

Studies on the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines found that they do not effectively stop the transmission of the disease, bringing into question the necessity of mandating them.

Epidemiologist Paul Alexander recently published a round-up of some of the newest evidence that calls into question the safety and efficacy of COVID shots.

Among the studies that he summarized was one from Israel that showed vaccinated individuals who have never been previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 had a 13-fold increased risk of getting infected with the delta variant compared to those who have been unvaccinated but have been previously infected, showing that natural immunity is more effective.

Another study from the European Journal of Epidemiology found that there is no significant relationship between COVID-19 cases and the number of people getting vaccinated on a countrywide level. In other words, getting more people injected does not necessarily lower the spread of the virus.

Official data from the United Kingdom also showed that fully vaccinated adults now have a higher risk of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and death compared to the unvaccinated.

Based on the studies, Alexander concluded that COVID vaccines are not to be expected to contribute to eliminating the communal spread of the virus or reaching herd immunity. He also said the studies “unravel the rationale for vaccine mandates and passports.” (Related: More than 400 studies prove that lockdowns, mask mandates are harmful to human health.)

Alexander also noted that taking the vaccine escalates the person’s risk of getting infected. This is called negative efficacy, which is jargon for disease-promoting effects in drugs. In the case of a vaccine, this means that the vaccinated person is more likely to get infected compared to the unvaccinated.

This is bad, in particular, because evidence shows that the vaccines are non-sterilizing and that they do not stop infection, transmission, hospitalization or death. They never worked.

For Alexander, what is happening with the COVID vaccines is reminiscent of the negative vaccine efficacy of the dengue vaccines that killed children in the Philippines in 2017, where the shots should not have been used.

Today, the repercussions of COVID vaccines show a massive increase in all-cause mortality numbers reported by insurance companies. Excess deaths are also showing up in almost all age cohorts and cannot be explained away by other causes, and the COVID-19 vaccine is now being referred to as the “greatest fraud” in modern history.

While business continues for Big Pharma companies like Pfizer and Moderna, as word gets out past censors and silencers, it is only a matter of time until the truth about the ineffective vaccines becomes evident to everyone.

Government, Big Pharma gaslighting people

There has also been an interesting change in narrative from medical influencers, public health officials and other mainstream advocates regarding the COVID vaccines. Now, people are supposed to believe that the vaccines were never meant to stop transmission, nor are they supposed to prevent others from getting infected with the disease. (Related: Even the NYT admits covid infections in children are merely like a “mild flu” – so why the vaccines, then?)

Today, vaccines are said to only prevent severe illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky brazenly admitting the injections can no longer prevent transmission.

This move by the government, Big Pharma and other medical “professionals” is called manipulative gaslighting. People were told from the beginning that the rapidly developed vaccines will “end the pandemic” and those who are fully vaccinated are the only ones allowed to have access to their jobs and going to public spaces.

People are also expected to accept the unethical decisions from policymakers regarding their decisions to lift vaccine mandates for professional athletes and performers, but not for police officers or healthcare workers, many of whom already lost their careers because of the mandates that local governments have previously implemented on the guise of public safety.

There’s no other way to describe it: COVID-19 vaccine is the greatest fraud in modern history.

Follow Vaccines.news for more news related to the COVID-19 vaccines.

Watch the video below to know more about Dr. Paul Alexander’s commentary on vaccine failures.

https://www.brighteon.com/8ea44ff8-26d4-402c-b3a8-d6f8102a11de

This video is from the NewsClips channel on Brighteon.com.

Mary Villareal

Sources include:

NaturalHealth365.com

TheDesertReview.com

Brighteon.com

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

