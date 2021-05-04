Pennsylvania woman left paralyzed after getting injected with Pfizer vaccine

A healthy 33-year-old Pennsylvania woman was paralyzed for 12 hours after she was injected with the first dose of Pfizer’s Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.

According to local NBC affiliate WPXI, Rachael Cecere was vaccinated the week of April 17 at a pharmacy in Pittsburgh. The Bethel Park, Pennsylvania resident said she initially felt fine after being vaccinated. But 12 hours later, almost her entire body was paralyzed.

Cecere said it was “the scariest thing in the world” to go to sleep fine but wake up and not be able to move at all. She said she had to ask her daughter to hand her the phone so she could call for help.

Oxy-Powder® is a safe and effective colon cleanse product that harnesses the power of oxygen to gently cleanse and detoxify the entire digestive tract.Paramedics came and rushed her to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia. Cecere was later moved to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh and then moved again to a Cleveland Clinic.

Doctors ran tests on Cecere to figure out what happened. But all of the tests, which included bloodwork and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans, found nothing out of the ordinary. The tests also ruled out inflammation in the spine and Guillain Barre Syndrome, which is a side effect of the flu shot.

“There is just nothing they can find wrong with me,” said Cecere, adding that doctors told her she was perfectly healthy and with no underlying conditions.

Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic believe that the vaccine caused stress in Cecere’s nervous system, leading to her paralysis from the neck down. Cecere has since been able to regain most of the feeling and strength in her arms, but her legs are still a point of concern for doctors. The paralysis is also lingering in her hips.

David Weber, an infectious disease expert affiliated with several hospitals in Pittsburgh, said he hasn’t heard of anything like this happening with the Pfizer vaccine. He added that it would be premature to judge what happened to Cecere as a side effect of the vaccine. However, he said the paralysis warrants further study.

In a statement, Pfizer said its ongoing review hasn’t identified any safety signals with paralysis and their COVID-19 vaccine.

Cecere’s family has already reported the case to Pfizer. However, they have yet to be contacted by the company.

Nashville woman also left paralyzed after vaccination

Cecere’s case is far from isolated. In Nashville, a woman was rushed to the hospital hours after she was injected with the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on April 16.

Brandy Parker-McFadden, a mother of three, recalled feeling an unusual sensation in her legs a few hours after she was vaccinated. However, the sensation soon turned into horrible neck pain. (Related: Safe and effective? Vaccine package inserts reveal HUNDREDS of side effects in small print.)

James, her husband, took her to Vanderbilt University Medical Hospital where things took a turn for the worse. At the hospital, Parker-McFadden lost all feeling in her arms and legs. Her MRI scans, bloodwork and other tests all came back negative for possible diseases and abnormalities.

Parker-McFadden said she is epileptic but that what happened to her was not a seizure. The following week, she could move her arms and wiggle her toes again. She will undergo intensive physical therapy to learn how to walk again.

Doctors didn’t understand what happened to Parker-McFadden. But she said she believed she had a reaction to the Pfizer vaccine. “I just wanted to get my shot, and I never expected to get this at all.”

Parker-McFadden has been in touch with Cecere. She said she was glad to have found another person who went through a similar experience but was still shocked about what happened to her.

Visit Vaccine.news to learn more about the side effects of the new COVID-19 vaccines.

Divina Ramirez

Sources include:

NaturalHealth365.com

WPXI.com

WKRN.com

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body Cleanse

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.