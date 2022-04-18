Wireless radiation from mobile devices causing REAL HARM to people

Peter Sullivan, a man from Silicon Valley, is on a mission to help the public understand how their mobile devices have been causing them real harm.

A fan of technology, Sullivan now tries to avoid them as much as he could. After attending graduate school at Stanford University, he worked as a software designer together with people who would go on to design devices that now shape the wireless world.

Sullivan is one of the earliest adopters of wireless technology, but he also got sick from it long before people knew it was possible. He now has electrosensitivity, which is caused by wireless radiation exposure.

While government regulators and the telecom industry insist that the level of radiation flowing from his phone was safe, Sullivan talked to several top scientists who found strong evidence showing otherwise.

In 2017, Sullivan also produced an eye-opening documentary that shows the manipulative tactics that the telecom industry uses to sell the public a potentially harmful technology.

Sullivan is now spreading the word regarding the dangers of electromagnetic frequency radiation, urging people to keep their devices off or at a distance whenever possible. He also found researches at Harvard, Stanford, the University of California-Berkeley and several leading environmental health nonprofits, in an effort to provide a better picture of technology and how we use it. (Related: Verizon, AT&T set to activate thousands of new 5G towers, creating health, aviation concerns.)

Sullivan said he got to experience what people are experiencing now, about 10 to 15 years ago, when he was on the cutting edge of Silicon Valley and getting a lot of radioactivity exposures.

Radioactivity safety false

While his brain was saying that technology is good, his body was having serious problems, and he had to learn the hard way that assumptions about radioactivity safety were false.

Mainstream science has always affirmed that human-made electromagnetic fields are safe in the frequencies and dosages that most people encounter, but those who have experienced the symptoms believe that they are not only unsafe but fundamentally dangerous as well – and some people are more sensitive to them, like Sullivan.

“At first, I thought I had food allergies. Then I determined I had high levels of mercury. But even after detoxifying myself, cleaning up my diet and doing all these things, my health just kept going down,” he said. He also said that he had gotten skinnier and his body was getting weaker.

Eventually, putting a cellphone next to his head made him feel bad.

When he went to a session at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, California, scientists were talking about wireless radiation exposure. It was where he began looking into research, and thousands of studies showed that cellphone use does harm to the body.

Silicon Valley is not clued in on these findings, but the telecom industry, the FCC and the government have been aware of this issue. Still, they sold the spectrum anyway, using the same tactics they did with tobacco years ago.

Sullivan said frequencies and fields can impact the calcium channel in human cells. Calcium channels are fundamental to brain development, the immune system, T-cell function, the blood-brain barrier and the gut-brain barrier. They are a central factor in the human body.

The number one risk factor for autism, according to Sullivan, is a calcium channel variation. Twin studies show that the genetic component of autism is only about 38 percent, and the rest is environmental. Therefore, it is necessary to look for environmental factors that can have an impact on the calcium channel. (Related: WiFi and EMF exposure causes DNA damage through peroxynitrite production in the body; antioxidants can shield the body from chemical oxidation.)

Variations in calcium channel functioning are also associated with ADHF, depression, anxiety and schizophrenia. It also increases the risk factor for electrosensitivity.

Even with normal calcium channel functions, anyone can become electrosensitive with high exposure. People get overloaded at some point, especially if other things like 5G are included.

Watch the video below for more information about electrosensitivity.

https://rumble.com/v11288z-is-electrosensitivity-fact-or-fiction.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756 Is electrosensitivity fact or fiction?

This video is from the Life Energy Designs channel on Brighteon.com.

Mary Villareal

