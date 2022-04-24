Pharma CEO admits: The immunocompromised were never supposed to get “vaccinated” for covid due to safety risks

Supports Healthy Mood and Emotional WellnessA company-wide Zoom call that was held on Dec. 3, 2020, revealed that AstraZeneca’s Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) “vaccine” was never intended to be injected into the bodies of immunocompromised people.

James O’Keefe and the team at Project Veritas obtained a recording of AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot explaining plainly that people with immune deficiencies should forego taking his company’s injections, directly contradicting guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO).

The WHO not only wants immunocompromised people to get the normal course of injections, but also additional shots in the form of boosters. This, Soriot said more than a year ago, is dangerous and should be avoided.

Instead of taking AstraZeneca’s shots, Soriot added during the call, immunocompromised people should instead seek out alternatives such as monoclonal antibody treatments, which are now being banned by the Biden regime across many states due to supposedly not being effective against the all-new BA.2 “subvariant” of the Omicron (Moronic) “variant” of the Fauci Flu.

“Like, if you have an immune disease, lupus, or some other immune condition, you cannot – or multiple sclerosis, you can’t be vaccinated,” Soriot is quoted as saying (Related: AstraZeneca’s covid injections have caused so much harm that Italy was poised to sue the company last March).

“So, there are millions of people in the world that will need a protection that cannot be coming from a vaccine. So, the longer antibody has enormous potential,” he further stated, adding that “the long-acting antibody is quite unique because this is the only combination potentially will last more than six months, up to potentially 12 months and protect people for a long period of time.”

WHO insists AstraZeneca injection is “safe and effective” for the immunocompromised

The WHO apparently knows better than AstraZeneca about the “safety and effectiveness” of the company’s own vaccines, as the United Nations entity issued updated guidance on March 16 of this year claiming that the AstraZeneca jab is safe for immunocompromised people.

“It should be noted that the full two-dose regimen of this vaccine is believed to be more protective against variants of concern than a single dose alone,” the WHO guidance states.

“Further to this, SAGE [Strategic Advisory Group of Experts] recommends that severe and moderately immunocompromised persons should be offered an additional dose of vaccine.”

In a statement, O’Keefe asked why government around the world are continuing to endorse and force this injection on millions of at-risk people if the company itself already admitted more than a year ago that the shot is unsafe for people with pre-existing health problems.

None of it makes any sense from a scientific perspective, but when has anything about the plandemic ever made any sense? It seems that everything is being implemented and enforced on a whim by deranged psychopaths in both government and the private sector who have a lot to gain from forced vaccination.

“No one should be given the vaccine as they are worse than useless,” wrote someone at the Daily Exposé (U.K.). “There have been so many deaths and serious injuries. It is a total scam.”

“I’ve got stage 4 COPD, I have 8 percent lung capacity left, and they gave me AstraZeneca twice,” wrote another. “My mother is also now suffering really badly and I’m unable to walk without my heart rate skyrocketing.”

Another pointed out that this is hardly a “vaccine,” but is rather a gene editing therapy being sold as one.

“I really do not have any words, and that’s the truth,” said someone else. “They are just killing people. They will pay, if not in this world, then the next.”

The latest news about Fauci Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

Sources include:

DailyExpose.uk

DrEddyMD.com

