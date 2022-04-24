American Airlines pilot’s heart stops just minutes after landing plane, vaccine side effects to blame

A mass casualty disaster was narrowly avoided earlier this month when an American Airlines pilot’s heart stopped just minutes after landing a plane in an incident that has been described as “severe post-vaccination cardiac arrest.”

The pilot, Robert Snow, had flown the Airbus 321 with 200 people on board from Denver to Dallas-Fort Worth. He experienced cardiac arrest while he was still in the flight deck, and a nurse who was on board the plane performed CPR. He had to be shocked three times to be resuscitated. The captain does not remember anything from the time the plane pulled up to the gate through the next 24 hours.

After regaining consciousness in the ICU, he eventually realized that doctors were not taking his concerns about the vaccine seriously, so he called the group U.S. Freedom Flyers for help. They helped provide him with medical care and legal assistance.

In a video, Snow said that he was forced to get the vaccine in order to keep his job. The pilot had no underlying health conditions and had been very healthy until getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

U.S. Freedom Flyers’ Joshua Yoder, a commercial airline pilot, spoke on The Stew Peters Show about the incident, pointing out that if it had happened just a few minutes earlier, it could have ended very differently.

Yoder said he has hundreds of emails from people working for American Airlines who have written to complain about their treatment and the side effects they have experienced from the forced jabs. He said there are hundreds of cases that he is personally aware of, but airlines and unions are covering it up. Many people are just starting to speak out about the threats, intimidation and coercive tactics that the airlines used to get employees to comply with their vaccine mandates.

He also said that pilots are losing flight medical clearances at unprecedented rates. He knows of pilots who are flying with chest pain, scared to seek help because they could permanently lose their flight medicals. For pilots, having certain types of heart problems could end their career.

Among the cases Yoder mentioned was a 25-year-old pilot who has been suffering chest problems since his second shot and a flight attendant who recently suffered her fourth stroke after two jabs and said she doesn’t think she’ll live much longer.

Concerns are growing about the safety of vaccinated pilots flying planes

Lieutenant Colonel Theresa Long, a Brigade Surgeon for the U.S. Army’s 1st Aviation Brigade at Fort Rucker, testified in November about what happened when she voiced concerns about three pilots who had to be grounded in the same morning because of vaccine injuries.

She said: “After I reported to my command my concerns that in one morning, I had to ground three out of three pilots due to vaccine injuries, the next day my patients were canceled, my charts were pulled for review, and I was told that I would not be seeing acute patients anymore- just healthy pilots there for their flight physical.”

Yoder said that U.S. Freedom Flyers are calling for the airlines to be held accountable for what is happening and immediately stop all mandates. He also said vaccinated pilots should undergo medical tests to ensure there are no heart or clotting dangers.

Not surprisingly, the mainstream media has completely ignored this story, and much of the public is unaware of how dangerous flying has become. Millions of people are flying for business and vacations, and airlines are putting all of them in danger by forcing the people controlling these planes to get vaccines that have already been linked to so many serious heart problems.

Cassie B.

