Here come the CLIMATE LOCKDOWNS: World agency demands locking down cities to achieve “climate goals”

Certified Organic Holy Basil Supplement for Stress ReliefIn order to reduce oil use and shift the world over to the “green” energy paradigm demanded by the powers that be, the International Energy Agency (IEA) is calling on governments around the world to impose new climate “lockdowns.”

According to the IEA, achieving the “climate goals” of the elite is only possible if politicians force everyone – at gunpoint, if necessary – to stay at home. (Related: China is already imposing another round of lockdowns on its citizens, though the communist regime is still using the covid plandemic script as its cover story.)

Sunday laws that restrict the use of private cars in cities on that day is another IEA proposal contained in its “A 10-Point Plan to Cut Oil Use” plan. Other proposals include reducing speed limits, forcing people to work at home, eliminating business air travel, and imposing a new “tax” on SUVs.

“Governments have all the necessary tools at their disposal to put oil demand into decline in the coming years, which would support efforts to both strengthen energy security and achieve vital climate goals,” read the report from IEA.

“Reducing highway speed limits by about 6 miles per hour; more working from home; street changes to encourage walking and cycling; car-free Sundays in cities and restrictions on other days; cutting transit fares; policies that encourage more carpooling; cutting business air travel,” it further stated.

The “solutions” to COVID, climate change and the war in Ukraine are all exactly the same: global tyranny

The IEA also suggested “restricting private cars’ use of roads in large cities to those with even number plates some weekdays and to those with odd-numbered plates on other weekdays.”

“Banning the use of private cars on Sundays brings a number of additional benefits to publish health and well being,” the world agency further stated.

All of this and more, the IEA claimed, will help to “achieve vital climate goals,” which apparently entail imprisoning the entire population of the planet under draconian new policies that restrict movement and force everyone into isolation.

It sounds a whole lot like the blueprint that was unveiled under the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) plandemic, which laid the groundwork for a global totalitarian medical police state.

Americans and many others were forced to stay at home, wear a mask and get “vaccinated” before the government slightly pulled back. Soon, the rubber band will release like a slingshot for the next round of tyranny that appears to have climate change and “global warming” as its cover story.

Former Capitol Hill staffer and owner of the Climate Depot website Marc Morano pointed out that this “sounds an awful lot like an energy version of COVID lockdowns.”

“Instead of opening America back up for domestic energy production, we are told to suffer and do with less and are prescribed the same failed lockdown-style policies we endured for COVID,” Morano wrote.

“It is odd how COVID ‘solutions’ also allegedly helped the climate and now the same solutions are being touted to deal with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

The proposed “solutions” to COVID, climate change and now the Russia-Ukraine war “are all exactly the same,” Morano noted, explaining that it entails “hammer the poor and middle class with more restrictions on travel, less freedom and even more surrendering of power to unelected government regulators.”

In the comment section at Neon Nettle, someone wrote that a much better solution would be to overthrow the tyrants pushing this tyranny on us in the first place.

“Lucky for us, the IEA has about as much authority as a feather in a hurricane,” wrote another.

More related news coverage about climate insanity can be found at Climate.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources include:

NeonNettle.com

DrEddyMD.com

Zinc is an essential mineral that supports the immune system

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.