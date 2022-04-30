Tennessee: Ivermectin now available over the counter

Governor Bill Lee has signed SB 2188 that allows Ivermectin, an award-winning antiviral drug, to be available for the treatment of COVID-19 without a prescription in Tennessee. The state’s Senate overwhelmingly voted 66-20, and the House voted 22-6 in favor of the bill.

(Article republished from StrangeSounds.org)

The bill states that a pharmacist can provide Ivermectin to a patient, who is 18 years of age or older, “pursuant to a valid collaborative pharmacy practice agreement containing a non-patient-specific prescriptive order and standardized procedures developed and executed by one or more authorized prescribers.”

That means that adults can explain their symptoms to the pharmacist, fill out a sheet listing any preexisting conditions and other medications they are taking, and the pharmacist can determine the right dosage.

Medical professionals such as Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Richard Urso, Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. John Little and many others worked diligently to educate Tennessee lawmakers about this effective drug.

The 2015 Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine was awarded to William C. Campbell and Satoshi Ömura for their discoveries leading to Ivermectin.

Ivermectin is best known for its antiparasitic properties that can help prevent COVID-19 and is especially effective as early treatment. The drug also has antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties and studies have shown that ivermectin helps to lower the viral load by inhibiting replication.

According to a June 2020 study published in the Antiviral Research Journal, a single dose of Ivermectin can kill 99.8 percent of the virus within 48 hours.

A meta-analysis in the American Journal of Therapeutics showed the drug reduced infection by an average of 86 percent when used preventively.

In another study of 115 patients with COVID-19 who received a single dose of Ivermectin, none of them developed pneumonia or cardiovascular complications, while 11.4 percent of those in the control group did.

Fewer Ivermectin patients developed respiratory distress, fewer required oxygen, antibiotics and intensive care. Ivermectin-treated patients tested negative in four days instead of 15 and stayed in the hospital nine days on average instead of 15.

Ivermectin has also been shown to speed recovery, in part by inhibiting inflammation and protecting against organ damage. Additionally, Ivermectin lowers the risk of hospitalization and death. Furthermore, the drug prevents transmission of SARS-CoV-2 when taken before or after exposure.

Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver said, “Cheap and effective drugs like Ivermectin are being denied to the public while pharmaceutical companies make money from COVID shots that are neither safe nor effective. Studies and personal testimonies have repeatedly shown the effectiveness of Ivermectin. The focus should always be about helping save lives rather than putting more money in the pockets of Big Pharma. All states should follow Tennessee’s lead.” [DesertReview]

Which states and countries will follow around the world?

Read more at: StrangeSounds.org

