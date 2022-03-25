New Hampshire seeks to make ivermectin available as an alternative COVID treatment

Lawmakers from New Hampshire are set to pass a bill that makes it easier for people to obtain ivermectin, which they believe can fight the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19). The move will allow pharmacists to dispense the drug by means of standing orders.

Similar bills in other states have been ill-received, but the primary sponsor of the New Hampshire bill said that she expects a slightly amended version to get enough votes from the Republican-majority committee to send it for approval to the GOP-controlled House of Representatives, which already showed support for other COVID-related bills, including a state-wide ban against both government and private mandates.

“I have absolutely no doubt lives will be saved if human grade Ivermectin was available to COVID patients,” said state Republican Representative Leah Cushman, who is also a registered nurse. (Related: What is Ivermectin?)

To appease some concerns about the bill, Cushman also submitted amendments to her initial proposal, including notices with any dispensary for human use that it is considered an “off-label” use for COVID treatment. She also proposed to create a state tracking system of any adverse reactions experienced by those who take the human-grade version of the pill.

In Pennsylvania, Representative Dawn Keefer also introduced a bill that allows doctors to write prescriptions for ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine sulfate as a treatment for COVID-19, but the bill is yet to leave the committee.

FDA, medical professionals against bill

Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration officials said that there is no data showing the effectiveness of the drug against COVID-19, with multiple medical experts testifying against the bill on Tuesday.

Dr. Nick Perencevich, a retired general surgeon, stated that he would like to believe the standard of care in New Hampshire is that a patient could get a prescription for ivermectin, off-label, as long as the patient in question ideally, is put into some kind of clinical trial, whether for a company or an academic institution.

Dr. David Levine from Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center said that prescribing ivermectin is “dangerous and totally out of line with the standard of medical care around the world.”

In his testimony against the bill, Levine further wrote that he would never want ivermectin prescribed to himself or his family, and “would take legal action against anyone who recommended this to my loved ones.” (Related: Why is ivermectin STILL not being prescribed for covid?)

Dr. William Palmer, governor of the New Hampshire Chapter of the American College of Physicians, also submitted his own written testimony on the bill, saying that he was concerned that if it passed, it would have the potential to overwhelm the state’s health care system with cases of “ivermectin-induced side effects.”

However, there are experts that do agree with the use of ivermectin. Dr. Paul Marik, a neurocritical care doctor, testified that ivermectin is one of the safest drugs on the planet, adding that a human-grade version of the drug is approved for treatment in 79 other countries. He also pointed out that since its discovery in 1987, over 3.7 billion doses of ivermectin has been dispensed as an anti-parasitic drug.

“So somehow Japanese people, Indian people, Brazilian people can tolerate it safely but it’s toxic in Americans. You have to be kidding,” he said.

Marik further cited several studies that definitively proved ivermectin has both viricidal and anti-inflammatory properties. He also pointed out that it has already been used to treat deadly diseases such as mosquito-borne Zika virus and other similar viruses similar to the SARS-CoV-2 RNA viruses that cause COVID-19.

The bill is still currently in committee but is expected to go to a House vote in the next couple of weeks.

