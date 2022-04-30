NEJM questions plandemic tyranny, safety of COVID “vaccines”

In a surprising turn of events, the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) published a piece calling into question the safety and effectiveness of repeated Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) “vaccination” and “boosting.”

The author of the article, entitled “COVID-19 Boosters – Where from Here?” is Paul Offit, the same guy who once stated that a child could safely endure thousands of vaccine injections at once without incurring any harm.

As he always does, Offit praised Fauci Flu shots in his introduction, referring specifically to the one- or two-dose injections originally released under Operation Warp Speed. The booster shots, however, did not receive any praise from Offit.

Offit expressed caution about continually injecting a person with the same jab over and over again in an attempt at keeping a lid on the spread of the Chinese Disease. The science simply does not back this, Offit explained. (Related: In 2019, Offit “accidentally” admitted that the Food and Drug Administration‘s process for licensing vaccines is fraudulent.)

“Boosters are not risk-free,” Offit said, adding that “we need to clarify which groups most benefit. For example, boys and men between 16 and 29 years of age are at increased risk for myocarditis caused by mRNA vaccines.”

“And all age groups are at risk for the theoretical problem of an ‘original antigenic sin’ – a decreased ability to respond to a new immunogen because the immune system has locked onto the original immunogen … This potential problem could limit our ability to respond to a new variant.”

If Paul Offit (for profit) is warning about COVID jabs, you know something is seriously wrong with them

Original antigenic sin, in this context, refers to antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE), which is when the immune system overreacts as a result of vaccination causing more illness, not to mention immune dysfunction.

“This possibility arises because of the innate capacity of the COVID virus to adapt when faced with a highly vaccinated population – a known viral evolutionary pathway,” explained the Daily Exposé.

In the finale of his article, Offit told governments directly that the way they are going about pushing the jabs and boosters is eroding the public’s understanding about how vaccines supposedly work.

Offit said “experts” need to do a better job of educating the public about the limits of mRNA injections, rather than continue to push them as some kind of cure-all for the Wuhan Virus.

“Otherwise, a zero-tolerance strategy for mild or asymptomatic infection, which can be implemented only with frequent booster doses, will continue to mislead the public about what COVID-19 vaccines can and cannot do,” Offit says.

Keep in mind that the NEJM, and Offit for that matter, are both pro-vaccine. The NEJM almost never publishes anything that in any way questions the official narrative that all vaccines are “safe and effective.”

The fact that the NEJM published this, and that Offit wrote it, is almost like a turning of the tides when it comes to vaccine orthodoxy. It is either that or the fact that COVID injections are the most dangerous and ineffective “vaccine” to ever be introduced.

“Just more weasel words from the weasels in the medical and lawyer world, sniffing about to see if they can make even more money from it than they already have,” wrote someone at the Exposé, providing a healthy dose of skepticism to the conversation.

“It’s all redundant anyway because the fact that no one anywhere will ever really fight back against anything means that even if this con falls apart, they will just move on to one of the innumerable other irons that they already have in the fire.”

“War, food supply, power supply, immigrants, jabbing – it’s all the same to them.”

The latest news coverage about the COVID-19 “vaccines” and booster shots can be found at Vaccines.news.

