CRISIS ACTORS: Popular Twitter “medic” who pretended to be COVID frontline worker actually just a school pediatrician with an easy job

Certified Organic Holy Basil Supplement for Stress ReliefDr. Risa Hoshino’s reputation is now ruined. It turns out that she lied about being a Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) “frontline” worker for internet points, only to later be exposed as a school pediatrician faker who makes $170,000 a year in her cushy position, which was mostly remote throughout the plandemic.

On social media, Hoshino pretended to be working really hard to “save lives,” especially during the early days of the plandemic when everybody was riled up and praising healthcare workers for their “bravery” in battling the virus.

Hoshino routinely tweeted about wearing an N95 face mask for 12 hours per day and would write heart-wrenching stories about how she was having to deal with sick children. On Instagram, however, Hoshino was posting pictures and videos of herself having dinner with friends and prancing around in a bikini on the beach.

Hoshino flat-out lied about working for Mount Sinai hospital, which she has had no affiliation with since 2017 when she completed her residency there. She basically just made up a bunch of sob stories and pretended to be swamped with patients when the reality is that she works a comfortable 9-5 job at a children’s school that was mostly closed throughout the plandemic.

Hoshino the faker was praised by Scientist magazine for “using social media to debunk scientific falsehoods”

Despite all this, Hoshino was praised and elevated to the top of the “physician influencer lists” as “a veteran of using social media to debunk scientific falsehoods,” according to Scientist magazine.

Hoshino was praised for her bravery in battling covid for 12 hours a day at the hospital, even though she does not work at a hospital and was not battling anything except for maybe a sunburn while lounging at the beach sipping Mai Tais.

Substack blogger Sarah Beth Burwick conducted an investigation into Hoshino, revealing that she is basically an overpaid actor who pretended to be something that she is not, capitalizing on all of the plandemic mayhem for her own personal gain.

“Hoshino, whose LinkedIn claims she works for Mount Sinai, was found out to be a city-employed school pediatrician who mostly worked a remote job for around $170,000 a year during the pandemic,” reports the Daily Mail (UK).

“Her strong 113,000 followers – which she built up in a year-and-a-half – has since crashed to 32,200 since the accusations first surfaced … All the doctor’s accounts are now locked or deleted.”

Amazingly, Hoshino was also caught begging for money on a Ko-Fi account, despite her six-figure salary doing easy work throughout the plandemic.

Like many others also did, Hoshino presented herself as some kind of “expert” on Fauci Flu shots, which is part of the reason why she was elevated to top influencer status. She would regularly answer questions about them while flaunting her degrees and coming up with “cute” hashtags such as #tweetiatricians.

Hoshino did not even really use Twitter prior to the plandemic, but after realizing that its users tend to believe everything they are told by the government and the corporate-controlled media, she saw an opportunity there to grift and pretend to be something she is not.

At one point, Hoshino made up statistics about how 25 percent of her “pediatric patients” would supposedly end up developing “long covid.” It appears that Hoshino just pulled these figures out of nowhere to try to make herself appear credible.

“Trying telling a child that you have no idea when they’ll be normal again and to see them tear up,” reads one of Hoshino’s deceptive and manipulate tweets from March of 2022. “They could potentially suffer the rest of their lives.”

It’s all just more fakery as part of the fake plandemic that has always been rooted in lies and disinformation from the very start.

The latest news about the plandemic can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

DailyMail.co.uk

DrEddyMD.com

Zinc is an essential mineral that supports the immune system

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.