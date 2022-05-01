CRISIS ACTORS: Popular Twitter “medic” who pretended to be COVID frontline worker actually just a school pediatrician with an easy job

Dr. Risa Hoshino’s reputation is now ruined. It turns out that she lied about being a Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) “frontline” worker for internet points, only to later be exposed as a school pediatrician faker who makes $170,000 a year in her cushy position, which was mostly remote throughout the plandemic.

On social media, Hoshino pretended to be working really hard to “save lives,” especially during the early days of the plandemic when everybody was riled up and praising healthcare workers for their “bravery” in battling the virus.

Hoshino routinely tweeted about wearing an N95 face mask for 12 hours per day and would write heart-wrenching stories about how she was having to deal with sick children. On Instagram, however, Hoshino was posting pictures and videos of herself having dinner with friends and prancing around in a bikini on the beach.

Hoshino flat-out lied about working for Mount Sinai hospital, which she has had no affiliation with since 2017 when she completed her residency there. She basically just made up a bunch of sob stories and pretended to be swamped with patients when the reality is that she works a comfortable 9-5 job at a children’s school that was mostly closed throughout the plandemic.

Hoshino the faker was praised by Scientist magazine for “using social media to debunk scientific falsehoods”

Despite all this, Hoshino was praised and elevated to the top of the “physician influencer lists” as “a veteran of using social media to debunk scientific falsehoods,” according to Scientist magazine.

Hoshino was praised for her bravery in battling covid for 12 hours a day at the hospital, even though she does not work at a hospital and was not battling anything except for maybe a sunburn while lounging at the beach sipping Mai Tais.

Substack blogger Sarah Beth Burwick conducted an investigation into Hoshino, revealing that she is basically an overpaid actor who pretended to be something that she is not, capitalizing on all of the plandemic mayhem for her own personal gain.

“Hoshino, whose LinkedIn claims she works for Mount Sinai, was found out to be a city-employed school pediatrician who mostly worked a remote job for around $170,000 a year during the pandemic,” reports the Daily Mail (UK).

“Her strong 113,000 followers – which she built up in a year-and-a-half – has since crashed to 32,200 since the accusations first surfaced … All the doctor’s accounts are now locked or deleted.”

Amazingly, Hoshino was also caught begging for money on a Ko-Fi account, despite her six-figure salary doing easy work throughout the plandemic.

Like many others also did, Hoshino presented herself as some kind of “expert” on Fauci Flu shots, which is part of the reason why she was elevated to top influencer status. She would regularly answer questions about them while flaunting her degrees and coming up with “cute” hashtags such as #tweetiatricians.

Hoshino did not even really use Twitter prior to the plandemic, but after realizing that its users tend to believe everything they are told by the government and the corporate-controlled media, she saw an opportunity there to grift and pretend to be something she is not.

At one point, Hoshino made up statistics about how 25 percent of her “pediatric patients” would supposedly end up developing “long covid.” It appears that Hoshino just pulled these figures out of nowhere to try to make herself appear credible.

“Trying telling a child that you have no idea when they’ll be normal again and to see them tear up,” reads one of Hoshino’s deceptive and manipulate tweets from March of 2022. “They could potentially suffer the rest of their lives.”

It’s all just more fakery as part of the fake plandemic that has always been rooted in lies and disinformation from the very start.

