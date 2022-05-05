COVID jabs increase stroke risk by 11,361 percent

Data from the United States government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) show that a jabbed person is about 115 times more likely to suffer a stroke compared to a non-jabbed person.

Taking a Fauci Flu shot or two increases the risk of stroke by 11,361 percent, we now know – is it really worth it?

Between December of 2020 and the 11th of February in 2022, 4,532 cases of covid jab-related stroke were logged. Keep in mind that VAERS only captures about one percent of all vaccine reactions (Related: the CDC has also been caught removing adverse event reports from VAERS).

Comparatively, the number of strokes that occurred as a result of flu shots between 2008 and 2020, a range of 12 to 13 years, is just 122.

“Taking these numbers at face value, you could assume that the Covid-19 injections have proven to be 37 times more likely to cause a stroke than the flu vaccines,” reports the Daily Exposé (UK).

“However, if you did make this claim you would probably be told that this is normal because many more people have received a Covid-19 injection. But unfortunately, both of these claims are wrong.

As far as vaccines go, COVID injections are uniquely damaging to the heart

The truth is that many more flu shots have been injected into people’s bodies over the past decade than Wuhan Flu shots. Still, the number of strokes, comparatively, is no contest.

“In all, between the 08/09 flu season and the 19/20 flu season, there were a total of 1,720,400,000 (1.7204 billion) doses of the flu jab administered in the USA,” the Exposéexplains.

“Whereas from the start of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign up to 11th Feb 22 there were a total of 557,637,223 (557.6 million) doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered in the USA.”

Because of the “spike proteins” (or perhaps it is really animal venom?), COVID injections appear to be much more deadly in terms of causing cardiovascular damage.

In a little over a year, untold thousands of “fully vaccinated” people have suffered strokes, myocarditis, pericarditis, or any number of other heart-related problems linked to the shots.

Heart problems linked to flu shots, conversely, are extremely rare. Even though more than three times the number of flu shots have been administered over the past 13 years compared to covid injections since the end of 2020, cardiovascular problems linked to the latter are off the charts.

“The raw numbers alone show that in the space of 14 months there were 37 times as many adverse event reports made against the Covid-19 vaccines that resulted in a stroke than were made against the flu vaccines in 13 years,” the Exposé reveals.

“But when we actually work out the rate of strokes suffered per number of doses administered, we find that the Covid-19 vaccines have proven to be even more harmful than they first appear.”

Between 2008 and 2020, the rate of adverse event reports of flu shots resulting in stroke equates to one stroke per 14,101,639 doses administered. For COVID injections using the same parameters, it is one stroke per 121,340 doses administered.

“These numbers absolutely destroy any statement made by the authorities that the Covid-19 injections are completely safe, just like official UK government data destroys any statement made by the authorities that the Covid-19 injections are extremely effective,” the Exposé concludes.

In the comment section, someone added that this is horrific, and that some can see the truth firsthand in the health outcomes of their jabbed friends and family members.

The latest news about the health damage caused by Chinese Virus injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

