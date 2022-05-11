German government urges citizens to start stockpiling supplies in preparation for grid down scenario or even nuclear war

In preparation for an impending crisis worse than the one already sweeping the world, German Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser is advising citizens to start stockpiling emergency food and other survival supplies.

“Think, for example, of cyber attacks on critical infrastructure,” Faeser told Handelsblatt, a German business daily news outlet.

“If the power goes out for a longer period of time or daily life is restricted in some other way, then it definitely makes sense to have an emergency supply at home.”

Civil protection is also a “high priority,” Faeser added, explaining that “the turning point is clearly showing us that we have a considerable need for improvement when it comes to civil protection.”

As food prices in Germany soar to record levels, Faeser and other government officials are pressing Germans to get prepared before it is too late.

“We have to get up to speed here in order to be able to cope with the various crises – pandemics, the consequences of climate change, the dangers of war,” she added.

UK’s Economist mocked preparedness measures as recently as 2021, calling those pushing for them “conspiracy theorists”

Protective measures are just one component of the preparedness plan. Collecting food, medicines and medical supplies is also critical, according to Faeser.

Germany also still has about 599 nuclear shelters, and Faeser believes that “it makes sense to reactivate some of them” in light of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine-NATO-United States.

“Hackers are obviously looking for vulnerabilities in order to install malware,” Faeser further stressed, emphasizing her belief that a cyber attack is soon to come down the calamity pipeline.

The Bundeswehr’s cyber defense center has already “significantly strengthened” some of these protective measures, but more can be done to bolster it further.

Last year, the UK’s Economist mocked “preppers” in Saxony, calling them conspiracy theorists. Not even a year later, these conspiracy theories are rapidly manifesting as conspiracy facts.

Preppers in Germany have also been called “neo-Nazis.” Robert Möritz, a member of the mainstream CDU’s executive committee in Anhalt-Bitterfeld, was called just this after confirming that he is, in fact, a member of Uniter, a private prepping network for active and former soldiers and security personnel.

“It doesn’t take much to be called a neo-Nazi by German NPCs,” wrote someone at Free West Media. “They are Nazi-obsessed.”

Someone at Natural News, writing in response to the runaway inflation situation in Germany right now (Weimar Republic 2.0?), emphasized that the timing of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and all of these newfound calls for preparedness are highly suspicious.

“Yeah right, ‘amid conflict in Ukraine’ – LOL!” this person wrote. “The Convid printing presses have been spitting out counterfeit currency for two years and now comes the real cost.”

Another wrote that the situation is worsening as governments fearmonger about the alleged spread of “avian flu,” using it as an excuse to destroy tens of millions of chickens, turkeys and their eggs, all of which are needed to feed humans.

“Who thinks this pathogen was purposely released to collapse this portion of the food chain?” this person asked. “Who would trust the testing?”

“HPAI has a 95% fatality rate. Allegedly. But federal government is culling entire flocks with or without owner permission so no treatment options are being allowed. Given their protocol to murder people by the millions under the guise of COVID, why should we trust their judgment or opinions around HPAI?”

Another wrote that the answer to all of this is simple: The powers that be are doing everything within their power to destroy the West right now.

The latest news coverage about the impending global calamity can be found at WWIII.news.

