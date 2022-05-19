6 Elderly residents at Palo Alto nursing home DEAD within a week after getting injected with COVID vaccines

Nine residents of a nursing home in California were injected with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine. Of these nine, six passed away within a week of vaccination.

Entrepreneur Steve Kirsch revealed this news in a post on his Substack. One of his friends alerted him to the deaths, after an anonymous individual sent an excerpt of a private conversation to the latter about the incident. According to the anonymous sender’s excerpt, the stepmother of one of the parties in the exchange was a resident of a Palo Alto, California nursing home.

Nine residents, including the stepmother, had received the COVID-19 vaccine. Soon after, six residents died – the stepmother among them.

“All six died within a week after the [COVID-19] shot. Perfectly normal for a ‘safe’ vaccine, right? The chance that this was simply ‘bad luck’ is less than one in 12 billion,” remarked Kirsch.

The entrepreneur divulged that he knows the name of the aforementioned nursing home, but refused to reveal it in his post.

“I want to give them time to notify the public of this themselves. That would be the right thing to do. But they won’t do that, will they? This is why we never hear of these deaths. Nobody wants to talk about it.”

Kirsch also sought an explanation of the incident from different federal officials – including three officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Steven Anderson of the Food and Drug Administration‘s Office of Biostatistics and Epidemiology and Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-CA).

He also sent emails to local officials, such as California tate Sen. Josh Becker and Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian. Only Matt Savage, a staffer in Simitian’s office, replied to Kirsch’s queries.

Kirsch wrote in his emails: “Something caused all those people to die. Something killed these people, and it is precisely correlated with the time of the vaccine administration. If the vaccine didn’t cause these deaths, then what did?” (Related: Nearly 10% of Connecticut nursing home residents killed by covid outbreak, even with an almost 100% vaccination rate.)

Other nursing homes had issues following COVID-19 vaccination

While the post-vaccination deaths at the Palo Alto nursing home did not make it to the news, other similar incidents were documented.

Auburn, New York-based nursing home The Commons at Saint Anthony had no COVID-19 deaths prior to Dec. 29, 2020. But on Dec. 22 – three days before Christmas – the facility began vaccinating residents. Three residents died on Dec. 29 after getting injected, with the death toll climbing to 24 as of Jan. 10, 2021.

Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity Senior Fellow Adam Dick commented on the post-vaccination deaths at The Commons: “Things seem to be working backwards at The Commons. Vaccinating people is supposed to reduce or end [COVID-19] deaths, but at [the nursing home], such deaths are reported to have occurred only after residents began receiving [COVID-19] vaccinations. Is the timing just a strange coincidence?”

Later in January 2021, a certified nursing assistant (CNA) named James published a video where he talked out about how the COVID-19 vaccine causes more damage to patients than the virus it seeks to address. According to him, very few residents in the nursing home he works on caught COVID-19 and none of them died in the entirety of 2020.

But the horrors began after the nursing home began COVID-19 vaccination using the Pfizer mRNA vaccine. Fourteen residents died within two weeks following vaccination, and many others are nearing death. “They’re dropping like flies,” James said in the video.

He added that those residents who did not die from the COVID shots ended up being in worse health than before. Residents who used to walk on their own lost the ability to do so, while those who could carry on an intelligent conversation with him could no longer talk.

James called upon other CNAs, nurses and family members to tell the world the truth about the COVID-19 vaccine’s dangers, saying: “How many more lives need to be lost before we say something?”

VaccineDeaths.com has more stories about people dying after getting COVID-19 vaccines.

Watch the video of James, the whistleblower CNA, revealing how nursing home residents are “dropping like flies” after getting vaccinated.

https://rumble.com/v158koh-cna-nursing-home-whistleblower.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756 CNA Nursing Home Whistleblower

This video is from the Truth or Consequence channel on Brighteon.com.

More related stories:

Almost every fully vaccinated resident at a Kentucky nursing home tested positive for Covid-19.

Outbreak of DEATH occurs at Canadian nursing home following mass vaccination of patients and staff.

Nearly one-third of all official coronavirus deaths in the US came from nursing home

residents

Ramon Tomey

Sources include:

SteveKirsch.Substack.com

RonPaulInstitute.org

HealthImpactNews.com

Rumble.com

Related Posts