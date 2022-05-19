Stock up on baking soda, a versatile item with many survival and medicinal uses

Relaxation & Joint Comfort as Nature IntendedA prepper understands the importance of stocking up on supplies before SHTF. While food and water are important, you also need to stock up on other items with many survival and medicinal uses like baking soda. (h/t to PrepSchoolDaily.Blogspot.com)

Before disaster strikes, you should stock up on enough baking soda so that each family member has at least 1.5 pounds per year. If you want to cover various medical and medicinal needs as well, you may need to double that amount.

Here are some of the medicinal uses of baking soda:

Oral health

Different toothpaste products contain baking soda. Baking soda kills bacteria and helps make your teeth whiter. Using baking soda to clean your teeth can help kill Streptococcus mutans, the bacteria that thrive in the presence of sugar.

After SHTF, you can brush your teeth with just baking soda. Alternatively, you can make a DIY toothpaste with baking soda and coconut oil.

Combine one tablespoon of baking soda and one tablespoon of coconut oil. For a minty baking soda toothpaste, add a drop or two of peppermint essential oil.

If you have canker sores, treat them by applying a baking soda paste to the sores. You can also stir one teaspoon of baking soda into a half cup of water. Swish the mixture around in the mouth to relieve your symptoms.

Kidney health

Baking soda can also help promote kidney health. Stir half a teaspoon of baking soda into a glass of lukewarm water.

According to studies, consuming this baking soda mixture twice a day offers several benefits:

  • It helps relieve kidney stones.
  • It helps slow the progression of chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal failure.
  • It can help relieve the inflammation caused by gout. You may need to consume the baking soda mixture at least eight times per day.
  • It can also help reduce the incidence of urinary tract infections (UTIs) in women.

Skin health

Soda can also help relieve certain skin conditions.

You can apply a baking soda and water paste (use a 3:1 ratio) to relieve the itchiness of bug bites and stings. You can also add baking soda to bathwater to relieve itchy skin caused by exposure to poison oak, ivy or sumac. Baking soda can also help relieve sunburns.

Baking soda paste, meanwhile, can help draw out a splinter. Do this by applying the paste to the injured area and wrapping it with gauze or a bandage. Change the baking soda dressing twice a day. The splinter should come out after a day or two. (Related: Prepper must-haves: 14 Ways to use baking soda on your homestead.)

Heartburn relief

Baking soda for heartburn relief isn’t for long-term use, but it can help ease your condition as you wait for long-term options to start working.

Stir one and a half teaspoons of baking soda into a cup of lukewarm water. Sip the mixture slowly at least twice a day.

Post-exercise relief

Before a rigorous workout, take a teaspoon of baking soda in water. Consuming this mixture can help reduce muscle pain and fatigue from over-exertion.

Natural wound antiseptic

During World War I, baking soda was used as a key ingredient in Dakin’s solution, a mixture of sodium hypochlorite (0.4 to 0.5 percent) and boric acid (four percent) diluted in water. This solution was developed as a wound antiseptic and it was used to kill germs and prevent the growth of germs in wounds.

Use Dakin’s solution to irrigate wounds without killing healthy tissue. Follow the steps below to make Dakin’s solution after SHTF:

You will need:

  • Sodium bicarbonate (baking soda)
  • Sodium hypochlorite solution 5.25 percent (Use Clorox or a similar household bleach, but don’t use ultra bleach products that are more concentrated and thicker.)
  • Clean tap water
  • Clean pan with lid
  • Measuring cup and spoons
  • Jar and lid

Steps:

  1. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water. Gather your supplies.
  2. Measure out 32 ounces (four cups) of tap water, then pour it into a clean pan.
  3. Boil the water for 15 minutes and keep the lid on the pan. Remove from heat.
  4. Use a measuring spoon and add half a teaspoon of baking soda to the boiled water.
  5. Measure the bleach according to the chart below, then add it to the water:
  • Full strength – 3 oz. or 95 mL of Clorox and 32 oz. water.
  • 1/2 strength – 3 Tablespoon and 1/2 Teaspoon or 48 mL of Clorox and 32 oz. water.
  • 1/4 strength – 1 Tablespoon and 2 Teaspoon or 24 mL of Clorox and 32 oz. water.
  • 1/8 strength – 2 1/2 Teaspoon or 12-14 mL and 32 oz. water.

Pour or spray Dakin’s solution onto the injured area. When used on wounds, Dakin’s solution can be poured onto the affected area as an irrigation or cleanser.

The solution can also be used to wet certain types of wound dressings, like a wet to moist dressing. Use Dakin’s solution once a day for minor wounds and twice a day for heavily draining or contaminated wounds. Protect the surrounding healthy skin with petroleum jelly to prevent irritation.

You can store tightly sealed jars of Dakin’s solution at room temperature for about one month in a dark jar. Once opened, any unused solution should be discarded within 48 hours.

Before disaster strikes, stock up on baking soda so you can maintain oral health or make Dakin’s solution to clean wounds.

