Science pushes cruel new artificial “cultured” meat that involves slicing into heifers while still alive

Organic Support for a Strong Immune SystemWould you eat “meat” from a petri dish? If “science” gets its way, you may not have a choice in the not-too-distant future.

According to reports, cell-based foods, which they are calling “cultured” to make the idea sound more appealing, is the latest craze that threatens to “completely transform our global food system.”

Move over, genetically modified organisms (GMOs) are taking over: In order to “feed the world,” we now apparently need to make fake meat in a laboratory.

The cultured meat industry is said to be growing rapidly. Industry leaders estimate that it will reach an astounding $25 billion by 2030, but only if it is affordable – and more importantly, only if people agree to eat the stuff.

The powers that be are already testing the waters with abominations like “Beyond Meat,” which is accepted within the vegan and other meat-avert subcultures.

Cultured petri dish meat will go a step further by replacing actual meat at the butcher shop with look-alike fake meat developed in a laboratory.

“Cultured meat has all the same fat, muscles, and tendons as any animal,” claims billionaire eugenicist Bill Gates.

“All this can be done with little or no greenhouse gas emissions, aside from the electricity you need to power the land where the process is done.”

Why can’t these lunatics just leave nature alone?

In order to make cultured meat, it is important to note, cells from real-life animals still need to be harvested. In this case, they come from the stem cells of live unborn baby calves.

Mad scientists have to cut or slice into the pregnant mother heifer in order to harvest these cells, which are then thrown into the lab mixer for white coats to manipulate.

Keep in mind that this cutting and slicing process is incredibly cruel and causes immense pain and suffering in the animals – so much for being “sustainable.”

“Tissue engineering,” as they call it, allows for fake cultured meat to resemble real meat in terms of flavor and texture.

“The extracted stem cell lines are then cultivated in a nutrient rich environment, mimicking in-animal tissue growth and producing muscle fibers inside a bioreactor,” explains Great Game India.

“The muscle fibers are processed and mixed with additional fats and ingredients to assemble the finished meat product.”

There is a whole additional process after this that involves replicating the cells, creating cell culture media, and even producing three-dimension “scaffolding” where cultured meat is “built” into something resembling real meat.

Think of it like a 3D printer except for meat. These deranged lunatic “scientists” are recreating meat in their own image, essentially, and hope to peddle it off on the masses as the real thing.

A few billionaires at the top, including Gates, will profit immensely from all this, which of course is why it is being done. They simply use “global warming” and “climate change” as the cover story.

“I’m in a custom leather goods manufacturing business and I wonder how the hides off of this ‘artificial beef’ will hold up?” asked someone at Natural News about the new fake meat craze.

“Will this artificial beef hide be more like Pleather or Naugahyde? Stretchy or stiff?”

Another asked if Gates and others like him are even really human, seeing as how they seem to want nothing to do with anything that is natural, decent, or good.

“The number of billionaire monopolists in a country is a direct barometer to measure the incompetence, corruption and criminality of that nation’s politicians,” wrote another. “The USA is leading the way!”

The latest news coverage about artificial meat and other fake foods can be found at FrankenFood.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

GreatGameIndia.com

DrEddyMD.com

Zinc is an essential mineral that supports the immune system, digestive system, cellular growth and development, and more

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.