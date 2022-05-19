Former Pfizer executive calls forced covid vaccination “crime against humanity”

Michael Yeadon, who spent 32 years working in the pharmaceutical industry, including at Pfizer, says that forcing people to get "vaccinated" for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) is a "crime against humanity."

The former head of Pfizer’s allergy and respiratory research division, where he worked for 16 years, Yeadon remains one of the most vocal critics of all things plandemic, including not just the injections but also masks.

In a statement he issued to The Epoch Times, Yeadon explained that it was “never appropriate to attempt to ‘end the pandemic’ with a novel vaccine technology,” referring of course to mRNA (messenger RNA) technology.

“In a public health mass intervention, safety is the top priority, more so even than effectiveness, because so many people will receive it,” he added. (Related: Earlier in the year, Yeadon called Fauci Flu shots “toxic by design“.)

“It’s simply not possible to obtain data demonstrating adequate longitudinal safety in the time period any pandemic can last. Those who pushed this line of argument and enabled the gene-based agents to be injected needlessly into billions of innocent people are guilty of crimes against humanity.”

Why did Donald Trump lie about covid shots with Operation Warp Speed?

The most effective remedy against the Fauci Flu is natural immunity, Yeadon went on to explain. Had he been in charge of the plandemic response, the protocols would have been much different.

First of all, he never would have given the shot emergency use authorization (EUA), which is what the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was able to do thanks to Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration.

Had the shots still made it through the process, Yeadon would have done whatever it took to forbid the injections from getting into the bodies of young children and pregnant women, he says.

“I would have outright denied their use in children, in pregnancy, and in the infected / recovered,” Yeadon wrote. “Point blank. I’d need years of safe use before contemplating an alteration of this stance.”

The current Chief Scientific Advisor to America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) and the Truth for Health Foundation, Yeadon has taken a lot of flak for these positions, both from the medical community and the mainstream media.

It is politically incorrect to question anything from Operation Warp Speed, which, like its name implies, fast-tracked the shots from production to injection at a speed never before seen in the history of the pharmaceutical industry.

Many now believe that the shots were created years ago and were just waiting to be launched once the plandemic was declared. This is probably what took place as it is virtually impossible to develop a real vaccine in less than a year.

“It was observed, during the sudden push, to get the entire world population jabbed was a crime against humanity,” wrote someone at 100percentfedup.com.

“It was also observed the push to create such a vaccine was a lie. Not a flu shot, a vaccine that Trump knew was impossible to create. Most people here knew it.”

This same commenter went on to ask why Trump “lied about the obvious.” Did he really think that by lying it would improve his chances of winning another election in 2024, as seems to now be the case?

“This we know, the power grab, the control over the masses went to the Democrats using the fake vaccine Trump pushed. Went to all governments worldwide.”

Another pointed out that Pfizer has instructed women not to breastfeed, even as baby formula runs scarce. Meanwhile, Bill Gates is promoting a new artificial beast milk technology that, just like Operation Warp Speed, was unveiled out of nowhere, and is all ready to go in a matter of just a few weeks.

The latest news about the plandemic can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

100percentfedup.com

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

