Biden lied about COVID “vaccines,” falsely claimed they “protect people”

The State of the Union address (if you can even call it that) was a hot mess of confusion, dementia, demonic possession and of course a stream of lies about how Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) "vaccines" are the best thing since sliced bread.

The Resident-in-Chief struggled to deliver most of his lines (as usual), but we did capture a few key moments when fake “president” Joe Biden directly contradicted himself about things he said in the past concerning the “safety and effectiveness” of the jabs.

Back on July 21, 2021, Biden assured Americans at a Cincinnati town hall gathering that “If you are vaccinated, you are not going to be hospitalized. You are not going to be in the ICU unit and you are not going to die.”

It turns out that this was a lie, and one that was repeated by Tony Fauci of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). Fauci infamously declared that COVID shots “are very effective in protecting you and extremely effective in protecting you against severe disease.”

Somehow, though, things have changed. Hunter’s dad now insists that the first shots he promised would cure COVID will now need to be supplemented with new “vaccines” because the ones we have now apparently do not work after all.

“If necessary, we’ll be able to deploy new vaccines within 100 days instead of many more months or years,” Biden announced at the SOTU.

“I cannot promise a new variant won’t come, but I can promise you we’ll do everything within our power to be ready if it does.”

Biden plans to murder even more gullible Americans with more new COVID “vaccines”

Many Americans seem to have forgotten that back in December, Biden was howling about how we now face a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” The creepy, corrupt geezer maintained that only those who took the jabs were protected from infection and spread.

Now that it is widely known that the fully injected are the ones getting sick and dying, Biden is shifting gears to suggest that there will soon be new injections made available to replace the current failed ones.

“We are looking at a winter of severe illness and death for the unvaccinated – for themselves, their families and the hospitals they’ll soon overwhelm,” Biden added in his dramatic December monologue.

None of that ever panned out, of course, because the unvaccinated are now the only ones with natural, i.e., still functioning, immune systems. As long as we all stay that way, we will be fine from whatever they throw at us.

The same cannot be said of the “fully vaccinated” and especially the fully boosted. Those folks will need new “vaccine” after new “vaccine” in order to clean up the mess from all of the previous ones – and they will likely have to get injected forever just to maintain any semblance of “health.”

“With such debatable claims, authorities have arguably harmed the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike,” reported WND.

“The vaccinated – especially the elderly or immunocompromised – have been given a false sense of invincibility. The unvaccinated have been not only scapegoated; some have lost their jobs as the administration’s pronouncements were used to enforce inflexible employer vaccine mandates.”

The official data is intentionally skewed to cause confusion about who is dying from COVID and who is dying from COVID injections. Somehow it is all the same in the eyes of this regime, which will almost certainly continue pushing injections until it is ousted from Washington, D.C. – assuming that ever even happens.

“What a strange way to commit mass murder and get away with it,” wrote someone at WND about all of this.

More related news about the Biden regime can be found at Evil.news.



Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten)

