Hong Kong government pays out $255K for a single vaccine-related death

The government of Hong Kong paid out a substantial amount of compensation following a death related to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.

Hong Kong’s Food and Health Bureau recently approved a payout of HK$2 million ($255,000) for a vaccine-related death case. The amount formed part of a HK$1 billion ($127.5 million) indemnity fund established to compensate individuals who suffer from adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination.

According to the Hong Kong Free Press, the HK$2 million ($255,000) payout was not the only amount shelled out to compensate victims of vaccine damage. As of April 23, it had already paid out a total of HK$31.5 million ($4.02 million) for 241 cases of vaccine injury.

The HK$2 million ($255,000) payout applies if the deceased was aged 40 and older. Individuals aged younger than 40 could receive a bigger payout of HK$2.5 million ($318,750).

An official vaccine safety monitoring report published in December 2021 elaborated on the vaccine case. It involved a 66-year-old woman who passed away 16 days after receiving her first doses of the BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine in July of that year.

A resulting autopsy found that she died of myocarditis or heart muscle inflammation. The city-state’s Expert Committee on Clinical Events Assessment Following COVID-19 Immunization subsequently concluded that there was an “intermediate” relationship between the COVID-19 vaccine and her death. Following this finding, the Hong Kong government approved the payout.

Dr. Ivan Hung Fan-ngai, the expert committee’s co-convener, explained in an interview that the woman had no long-term illness. He added that her autopsy report indicated the presence of the parvovirus B19 pathogen in her body – which can cause myocarditis – for a period of time. Nevertheless, Hung remarked that the relationship between the condition and vaccination cannot be completely ruled out in the woman’s case.

The Epoch Times reported that as of May 15, about 17 million vaccine doses were administered in Hong Kong. The special administrative region’s health department received 7,484 reports of post-vaccination events, with 103 deaths occurring within two weeks after COVID-19 vaccination. (Related: The Vaccine Death Report reveals that MILLIONS of people have died from covid vaccines.)

COVID vaccines from Sinovac wreak havoc in Hong Kong

Aside from the vaccine death that called for a substantial payout, Hong Kong’s vaccination drive led to several fatalities and injuries. Earlier instances of vaccine damage were caused by the Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine, which is manufactured in mainland China.

Three Hong Kongers died within a span of several days after being injected with the Sinovac shot.

The first victim was a 63-year-old man who died on Feb. 28, 2021, two days after getting vaccinated. He was followed by a 55-year-old woman who died on March 6, four days after her vaccination. Both of them had underlying health conditions.

The third casualty was a 71-year-old man who died on March 8, four days after getting the Sinovac shot. Unlike the two earlier Hong Kong residents, the man was reportedly in good health before vaccination and had no underlying conditions.

Later in March 2021, a healthy 26-year-old man experienced swelling and facial paralysis hours after getting injected with the Sinovac vaccine. The man named Lam, who is a construction worker in the city-state, was perfectly healthy before his vaccination.

Lam told local media outlet Oriental Daily that his right eye was swollen and “looked like it had been punched by somebody.” He added that he also experienced dizziness, red ears and chest pains. Additional footage revealed the extent of Lam’s vaccine injury – he was unable to close his eyes, his mouth was tilted to the left and his face was deformed.

“I could feel the [first aid] man patting me, and could hear him calling me – but I couldn’t respond,” Lam said. He was then sent to an emergency room for treatment, where he subsequently regained consciousness.

Hung said on March 24, 2021 at least nine male Hong Kong residents suffered facial paralysis after their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, including the construction worker.

