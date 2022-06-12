Research links COVID-19 vaccines to increase in athlete deaths

A recent study has revealed the link of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) jabs to the shocking number of athlete deaths since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

The investigation of official statistics done by the GoodSciencing.com team has found that the number of athletes who have died since the beginning of 2021 has risen exponentially to a massive 1,700 percent higher than the monthly average between 1966 and 2004.

Additionally, the current trend for 2022 so far shows this could increase to 4,120 percent if the increased number of deaths continues, with the number of deaths in March alone being three times higher than the previous annual average.

The 2021 total equates to 394 deaths, 14 times higher than the 1966 to 2004 annual average, whereas the January to April total is at 279 deaths, which is 9.96 times higher than the annual average from 1966-2004.

Between 1966 and 2004, the monthly average number of deaths equates to 2.35, however, between January 2021 and April 2022, the monthly average is 42. This is an increase of 1,696 percent.

“The increase was observed during the introduction of an experimental injection that was alleged to protect against COVID-19 disease, but instead caused untold damage to the immune system and cardiovascular problems,” the paper that was published on Global Research indicated.

The paper included 566 patients who received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and showed signs of cardiovascular damage following the second shot. The risk of heart attacks or other severe coronary problems more than doubled months after the vaccines were administered, based on changes in markers of inflammation and cell damage. (Related: Heart inflammation in COVID-19 vaccine recipients seen across the US.)

Correlation of mRNA and adenoviral shots to deadly brain disease exposed

A French pre-print study on the coronavirus vaccines has likewise suggested a link between the vaccines and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD), a rare and fatal brain condition.

The research, which can be found on the Research Gate publication website, stated that Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines may have contributed to the emergence of a new type of sporadic CJD which is much more aggressive than the traditional form of the disease.

When the COVID-19 variant’s spike protein gene information was made into a vaccine as part of mRNA and adenoviral DNA vaccines, the prion region was also incorporated.

“After a patient takes Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccine, the mRNA is naturally incorporated into the person’s cells, which then use the mRNA instructions to produce a synthetic spike protein. This tricks the cells into believing that they have been infected so that they create an immunological memory against a component of the coronavirus,” the paper stated.

For AstraZeneca, which uses an adenoviral vector platform, the DNA of the spike protein is carried into the cell through an adenoviral vector and then into the nucleus, where all human DNA is stored. The DNA is then transcribed into mRNA and made into the spike protein.

Though major health organizations say genetic material from the vaccines isn’t incorporated into human DNA, mRNA studies conducted on human cells in labs proved that mRNA can be transcribed into DNA and then incorporated into the human genome.

It’s sad to say, but the biological process of translating mRNA information into proteins is not immune to mistakes. Thus, protein misfolding can occur.

CJD is caused by abnormalities in a protein in the brain called a prion. The naturally occurring proteins are usually harmless, but when they become misfolded, they cause nearby prions to also become misshapen, which could lead to the destruction of brain tissue and eventually death. Its symptoms can be similar to those of other dementia-like brain disorders, such as Alzheimer’s disease.

The disease is incurable, as once one prion becomes infected, it continues to propagate to other prions. There is no current treatment capable of stopping its progress.

Belle Carter

