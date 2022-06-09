Study: Incurable prion disease linked to covid jabs

New research out of France has determined that Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” trigger an incurable and fatal prion condition known as Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

The study found that the form of CJD caused by Fauci Flu shots is much more aggressive and develops much more rapidly than traditional CJD, which by all accounts was rare in and of itself before the launch of Operation Warp Speed.

“Prions naturally occur in the brain and are usually harmless, but when they become diseased or misfolded, they will affect nearby prions to also become misshapen, leading to deterioration of brain tissue and death,” reports The Epoch Times.

“The disease is incurable as once one prion becomes infected, it will continue to propagate to other prions with no treatment capable of stopping its progress.”

Most cases of traditional CJD are said to be sporadic, meaning a person develops it for no apparent reason, we are told. Small subsets of people supposedly inherit it from other family members, but generally speaking the cause of CJD is still said to be a mystery.

This is not true for jab-induced CJD, however, which is definitively caused by the injections. The first Wuhan “variant” of the Chinese Virus contains a prion region in its spike protein that was also used to develop the things they are calling “vaccines.” And once injected into a person, these prion region-containing spike proteins interact with human cells, causing disease.

“… when the Wuhan variant’s spike protein gene information was made into a vaccine as part of the mRNA and adenovirus vaccines, the prion region was also incorporated,” the Times further reveals.

“As part of the natural cellular process, once the mRNA is incorporated into the cells, the cell will turn the mRNA instructions into a COVID-19 spike protein, tricking the cells into believing that it has been infected so that they create an immunological memory against a component of the virus.”

Both mRNA and viral vector covid injections linked to prion disease

We are told that this unusual biological process encoded into the mRNA information is “not perfect” and prone to “mistakes.” The incorporation of prion regions into the jab contents and subsequent formation of CJD is just some freak accident, in other words.

Decide for yourself if you think this is an unintended consequence, but skeptics are of the persuasion that these bioweapon injections were intended to cause this type of disease – and probably many others that have yet to manifest (or be identified) in the jabbed.

We warned our readers last fall about injection-linked prion disease. The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) currently shows a major uptick or “excess” of prion diseases ever since the jabs went into circulation.

Another peer-reviewed study out of Turkey supports the findings of the French study, linking CJD to the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca injections, the latter of which does not even utilize messenger RNA technology.

“The French study found an onset of symptoms within 11.38 days of being vaccinated while the case study in Turkey has found symptoms appearing 1 day after vaccination,” the Times explains.

The thing about CJD, though, is that it can, in many cases, remain dormant for a lengthy period of time. Earlier studies on cannibal groups found that it can hide away for 10 years or even longer before suddenly appearing. How many of the covid-injected will randomly and unexpectedly develop CJD in the months and years to come?

“This confirms the radically different nature of this new form of CJD, whereas the classic form requires several decades,” concluded Dr. Jean-Claude Perez of the French study.

To keep up with the latest news about injuries and deaths caused by Fauci Flu shots, be sure to check out ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

