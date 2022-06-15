After repeatedly denying the existence of Ukrainian biolabs, Pentagon finally admits to running 46 of them

Remember earlier in the year when the puppets in Washington, D.C., told us all that there were no United States-run bioweapons laboratories in Ukraine? Well, the story has changed and now the Pentagon says that it does, in fact, run several dozen biolabs in Ukraine – 46, to be exact.

The new narrative is that these biolabs are “peaceful efforts to improve nuclear and radiological safety and security, disease surveillance, chemical safety and security, and readiness to respond to epidemics and pandemics such as COVID-19.”

For the past 20 years, the Pentagon now admits, U.S.-run biolabs in Ukraine have been operating to protect public health, not to develop bioweapons like the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19). And anyone who says otherwise, including Russia and China, is “spreading disinformation and sowing mistrust” about America’s brave and virtuous efforts to rid the world of weapons of mass destruction (WMD).

A Biden regime Department of Defense (DoD) “fact sheet” claims that the U.S. has never done anything in Ukraine other than to try to save more lives by taking big, bad weapon procurements out of Russia and basically storing them in Ukraine for safekeeping.

The Pentagon insists that the U.S. has “worked collaboratively to improve Ukraine’s biological safety, security, and disease surveillance for both human and animal health” by providing support to “46 peaceful Ukrainian laboratories, health facilities, and disease diagnostic sites over the last two decades.”

The purpose of these programs was not to develop deadly bioweapons for unleashing in cash-grabbing and power-amassing plandemics. No, the real purpose, the Pentagon claims, involves “improving public health and agricultural safety measures at the nexus of nonproliferation.”

Russia provides evidence while the U.S. provides empty words

None of this, of course, jives with what Russia is saying about the matter. The Russian Federation had to engage a “special operation” to deal with the problem inside Ukraine, and now says it may have to expand that into a sweeping “demilitarization” move against NATO.

Not everything that went on inside the Pentagon’s biolabs was done with international support, however. The Pentagon says that activities were “often” carried out in conjunction with the World Health Organization (WHO) and other globalist entities – but not always.

Russia’s Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, who heads up the country’s Radioactive, Chemical, and Biological Protection Forces, says that only three of Ukraine’s many biolabs possess the required safety criteria to even be undertaking the type of “research” they claim to have been conducting.

The reason why Russia’s version of events is more trustworthy than U.S.-NATO’s is that the Russian military continues to provide actual evidence that the Pentagon has been engaged in shady, illegal, and treasonous activities, including “inhumane experiments” on Ukrainian patients.

The Pentagon has also unleashed numerous biological attacks in Ukraine, including one against the breakaway territory of Lugansk back in early May. There were also attempts made back in February in Ukraine to weaponize drones to spread pathogens as well as efforts to destroy evidence of wrongdoing at the biolabs.

“Between 2005 and early 2022, the US poured more than $224 million into biological research in Ukraine, according to Russia’s Investigative Committee,” Great Game India reports. “According to Moscow, the conspiracy involved Western pharmaceutical giants, organizations, and even the Democratic Party of the United States.”

For revealing this and other damning information about U.S. activities in Ukraine, Biden’s DoD is accusing Russia, with the help of China, of attempting to “undermine that work by spreading disinformation and sowing mistrust in the people and institutions all over the world that contribute to the reduction of WMD threat.”

In response to these accusations, China has asked the U.S. to explain its actions in a “fair, objective, and professional” manner.

The latest news about operations in Ukraine can be found at Treason.news.

